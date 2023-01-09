American Society of Cinematographers Awards: Mandy Walker, Roger Deakins Among the Noms

Mandy Walker’s bold lensing of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis made her the third woman to ever be nominated in the feature category of the American Society of Cinematographers’ ASC Awards, which announced it nominations on Monday.

The feature nominees in the competitive 37th ASC Awards race are Walker; Roger Deakins for Empire of Light; Greig Fraser for The Batman; Darius Khondji for Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths; and Claudio Miranda for Top Gun: Maverick.

Walker is now in a select group of just three women who have been nominated in the ASC feature competition. Rachel Morrison was nominated in 2018 for Mudbound, followed by Ari Wegner, who was nominated in 2022 for The Power of the Dog. Morrison and Wegner both went on to earn historic Oscar nominations.

With his work on Sam Mendes’ drama Empire of Light, Deakins extends his record number of ASC feature nominations to a remarkable 17 noms. The two-time Oscar winner also currently shares a record five ASC feature wins (including Mendes’ 1917) with Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki.

Last year’s feature category winner, Greig Fraser, is nominated again this year, for The Batman. Fraser has two previous ASC wins; in 2017 for Lion; and in 2022 for Dune, which he won en route to collecting the Oscar.

In seven of the last 10 years, the winner of the ASC feature competition went on to win the cinematography Oscar.

Miranda and Khondji are both vets who are vying for their first ASC trophies. Miranda was previously nominated for Life of Pi (for which he won an Oscar) and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button; and Khondji was previously nominated for The Immigrant, Evita and Se7en.

Iranian-French cinematographer Khondji, whose work on Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Bardo recently won the Silver Frog at Camerimage, is additionally set to accept the ASC International Award during the ASC Awards ceremony in March.

In addition to Khondji’s International Award, special honors will be presented during the ceremony to Stephen Goldblatt, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award; Viola Davis, the Board of Governors Award; Charlie Lieberman, the President’s Award; Fred Murphy, the Career Achievement in Television honor; and Sam Nicholson, the Curtis Clark Technical Achievement Award.

Underscoring diversity efforts, in additional to Walker, women who earned ASC nominations in various categories include Catherine Goldschmidt for House of the Dragon, Ula Pontikos for Russian Doll, and Kate McCullough for The Quiet Girl.

The 37th ASC Awards will be presented March 5 at the Beverly Hilton. The complete list of nominees follows.

THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM NOMINEES

Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC for Empire of Light (Searchlight Pictures)

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS for The Batman (Warner Bros.)

Darius Khondji, ASC, AFC for Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Netflix)

Claudio Miranda, ASC for Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Mandy Walker, ASC, ACS for Elvis (Warner Bros.)

SPOTLIGHT AWARD

Sturla Brandth Grøvlen, DFF for War Sailor (DCM Film)

Kate McCullough, ISC for The Quiet Girl (Super)

Andrew Wheeler for God’s Country (IFC Films)

EPISODE OF A ONE-HOUR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION SERIES

John Conroy, ASC, ISC for Westworld – “Années Folles” (HBO/HBO MAX)

Catherine Goldschmidt for House of the Dragon – “The Lord of the Tides” (HBO/HBO MAX)

Alejandro Martinez for House of the Dragon – “The Green Council” (HBO/HBO MAX)

M. David Mullen, ASC for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?” (Prime Video)

Alex Nepomniaschy, ASC for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “Everything is Bellmore” (Prime Video)

Nikolaus Summerer for 1899 – “The Calling” (Netflix)

PILOT, LIMITED SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Todd Banhazl, ASC for Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty – “The Swan” (HBO/HBO Max)

Jeremy Benning, CSC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – “The Outside” (Netflix)

Anastas Michos, ASC, GSC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – “The Autopsy” (Netflix)

C. Kim Miles, ASC, CSC, MySC for Lost Ollie – “Bali Hai” (Netflix)

Sean Porter for The Old Man – “I” (FX)

EPISODE OF A HALF-HOUR SERIES

Adam Bricker for Hacks – “The Click” (HBO/HBO MAX)

Carl Herse for Barry – “Starting Now” (HB0/HBO MAX)

Stephen Murphy BSC, ISC for Atlanta – “New Jazz” (FX)

Ula Pontikos, BSC for Russian Doll– “Matryoshka” (Netflix)

Christian Sprenger, ASC for Atlanta – “Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World.” (FX)

EPISODE OF A ONE-HOUR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION SERIES

Marshall Adams, ASC for Better Call Saul – “Saul Gone” (AMC)

Jesse M. Feldman for Interview With the Vampire – “Is My Very Nature That of the Devil” (AMC)

Christian “Tico” Herrera, CCR for Snowfall – “Departures” (FX)

Jules O’Loughlin, ASC, ACS for The Old Man – “IV” (FX)

Jaime Reynoso, AMC for Snowpiercer – “Bound by One Track” (TNT)

DOCUMENTARY AWARD

Ben Bernhard and Riju Das for All That Breathes (HBO/HBO Max)

Adam Bricker for Chef’s Table: Pizza – “Franco Pepe” (Netflix)

Wolfgang Held, ASC for This Stolen Country of Mine