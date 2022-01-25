‘Dune,’ ‘The Power of the Dog’ Among American Society of Cinematographers Award Nominees

Benedict Cumberbatch (left) and Jesse Plemons in 'The Power of the Dog.'

The American Society of Cinematographers announced the nominations for its 36th annual ASC Awards via livestream on Tuesday, with the society nominating in the feature category Bruno Delbonnel for The Tragedy of Macbeth, Greg Fraser for Dune, Dan Laustsen for Nightmare Alley, Haris Zambarloukos for Belfast and Ari Wegner for The Power of the Dog.

Wegner is the second woman ever to be nominated in the ASC’s feature competition. The first was Rachel Morrison, who was nominated in 2018 for Mudbound. Morrison is also the only woman to date to have been nominated for an Oscar in cinematography, also for Mudbound.

In six of the last 10 years, the winner of the ASC feature competition went on to win the cinematography Oscar, including a year ago when Erik Messerschmidt won both awards for David Fincher’s Mank.

Nominee Fraser previously won the ASC feature competition for 2016’s Lion and Delbonnel in 2005 for A Very Long Engagement (he also received the ASC International Award in 2020).

On Tuesday, the ASC also announced nominees for its Spotlight Award — which recognizes cinematography in independent, foreign or art house–type films — as well as in categories for documentary, motion picture/limited series/pilot made for TV, episode of a one-hour series (commercial), episode of a one-hour series (non-commercial) and episode of a half-hour TV series.

Winners will be announced during the 36th ASC Awards on March 20 as a hybrid event, both in person and livestreamed from the ASC Clubhouse in Hollywood.

The complete list of nominees follows.

Feature Film

Bruno Delbonnel, ASC, AFC for THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS for DUNE

Dan Laustsen, ASC, DFF for NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Ari Wegner, ACS for THE POWER OF THE DOG

Haris Zambarloukos, BSC, GSC for BELFAST

Spotlight

Ruben Impens, SBC for TITANE

Pat Scola for PIG

Adolpho Veloso, ABC for JOCKEY

Documentary

Jessica Beshir for FAYA DAYI

Isabel Bethencourt and Parker Hill for CUSP

Daniel Schönauer for THE HIDDEN LIFE OF TREES

Motion Picture, Limited Series, or Pilot Made for Television

Steve Annis for FOUNDATION – Pilot Episode: The Emperor’s Peace

Tim Ives, ASC for HALSTON – Episode: The Party’s Over

James Laxton, ASC for THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD – Episode: Chapter 9: Indiana Winter

Christophe Nuyens, SBC for LUPIN – Pilot Episode: Chapter 1

Ben Richardson, ASC for MARE OF EASTTOWN – Episode: Illusions

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Non-Commercial

Stuart Biddlecombe for THE HANDMAID’S TALE – Episode: The Wilderness

David Garbett for SWEET TOOTH – Episode: Big Man

David Greene, ASC, CSC for CHAPLEWAITE – Episode: The Promised

Jon Joffin, ASC for TITANS – Episode: Souls

Boris Mojsovski, ASC, CSC for TITANS – Episode: Home

Kate Reid, BSC for THE NEVERS – Episode: Hanged

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Commercial

Thomas Burstyn, CSC, NZSC for SNOWPIERCER – Episode: Our Answer for Everything

Tommy Maddox-Upshaw, ASC for SNOWFALL – Episode: Weight

Ronald Paul Richard for RIVERDALE – Episode: Chapter Eighty-Nine: Reservoir Dogs

Brendan Steacy, CSC for CLARICE – Episode: Silence is Purgatory

David Stockton, ASC for MAYANS M.C. – Episode: The Orneriness of Kings

Gavin Struthers, ASC, BSC for SUPERMAN & LOIS – Episode: Heritage

Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series

Marshall Adams, ASC for SERVANT – Episode: 2:00

Michael Berlucchi for MYTHIC QUEST – Episode: Backstory!

Adam Bricker for HACKS – Episode: There is No Line

Paula Huidobro for PHYSICAL – Episode: Let’s Get Together

Jaime Reynoso, AMC for THE KOMINSKY METHOD – Episode: And it’s Getting More and More Absurd