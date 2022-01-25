‘Dune,’ ‘The Power of the Dog’ Among American Society of Cinematographers Award Nominees

- Share this article on Facebook
The American Society of Cinematographers announced the nominations for its 36th annual ASC Awards via livestream on Tuesday, with the society nominating in the feature category Bruno Delbonnel for The Tragedy of Macbeth, Greg Fraser for Dune, Dan Laustsen for Nightmare Alley, Haris Zambarloukos for Belfast and Ari Wegner for The Power of the Dog.
Wegner is the second woman ever to be nominated in the ASC’s feature competition. The first was Rachel Morrison, who was nominated in 2018 for Mudbound. Morrison is also the only woman to date to have been nominated for an Oscar in cinematography, also for Mudbound.
In six of the last 10 years, the winner of the ASC feature competition went on to win the cinematography Oscar, including a year ago when Erik Messerschmidt won both awards for David Fincher’s Mank.
Nominee Fraser previously won the ASC feature competition for 2016’s Lion and Delbonnel in 2005 for A Very Long Engagement (he also received the ASC International Award in 2020).
On Tuesday, the ASC also announced nominees for its Spotlight Award — which recognizes cinematography in independent, foreign or art house–type films — as well as in categories for documentary, motion picture/limited series/pilot made for TV, episode of a one-hour series (commercial), episode of a one-hour series (non-commercial) and episode of a half-hour TV series.
Winners will be announced during the 36th ASC Awards on March 20 as a hybrid event, both in person and livestreamed from the ASC Clubhouse in Hollywood.
The complete list of nominees follows.
Feature Film
Bruno Delbonnel, ASC, AFC for THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH
Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS for DUNE
Dan Laustsen, ASC, DFF for NIGHTMARE ALLEY
Ari Wegner, ACS for THE POWER OF THE DOG
Haris Zambarloukos, BSC, GSC for BELFAST
Spotlight
Ruben Impens, SBC for TITANE
Pat Scola for PIG
Adolpho Veloso, ABC for JOCKEY
Documentary
Jessica Beshir for FAYA DAYI
Isabel Bethencourt and Parker Hill for CUSP
Daniel Schönauer for THE HIDDEN LIFE OF TREES
Motion Picture, Limited Series, or Pilot Made for Television
Steve Annis for FOUNDATION – Pilot Episode: The Emperor’s Peace
Tim Ives, ASC for HALSTON – Episode: The Party’s Over
James Laxton, ASC for THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD – Episode: Chapter 9: Indiana Winter
Christophe Nuyens, SBC for LUPIN – Pilot Episode: Chapter 1
Ben Richardson, ASC for MARE OF EASTTOWN – Episode: Illusions
Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Non-Commercial
Stuart Biddlecombe for THE HANDMAID’S TALE – Episode: The Wilderness
David Garbett for SWEET TOOTH – Episode: Big Man
David Greene, ASC, CSC for CHAPLEWAITE – Episode: The Promised
Jon Joffin, ASC for TITANS – Episode: Souls
Boris Mojsovski, ASC, CSC for TITANS – Episode: Home
Kate Reid, BSC for THE NEVERS – Episode: Hanged
Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Commercial
Thomas Burstyn, CSC, NZSC for SNOWPIERCER – Episode: Our Answer for Everything
Tommy Maddox-Upshaw, ASC for SNOWFALL – Episode: Weight
Ronald Paul Richard for RIVERDALE – Episode: Chapter Eighty-Nine: Reservoir Dogs
Brendan Steacy, CSC for CLARICE – Episode: Silence is Purgatory
David Stockton, ASC for MAYANS M.C. – Episode: The Orneriness of Kings
Gavin Struthers, ASC, BSC for SUPERMAN & LOIS – Episode: Heritage
Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series
Marshall Adams, ASC for SERVANT – Episode: 2:00
Michael Berlucchi for MYTHIC QUEST – Episode: Backstory!
Adam Bricker for HACKS – Episode: There is No Line
Paula Huidobro for PHYSICAL – Episode: Let’s Get Together
Jaime Reynoso, AMC for THE KOMINSKY METHOD – Episode: And it’s Getting More and More Absurd
