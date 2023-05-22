Shelly Johnson Elected President of American Society of Cinematographers

Shelly Johnson has been elected the 47th president of the American Society of Cinematographers. He succeeds Stephen Lighthill, who has completed his second consecutive two-year term as president (and third overall).

The ASC Board also elected a slate of officers that includes VPs Charlie Lieberman, John Simmons and Patti Lee; treasurer Charles Minsky; secretary Dejan Georgevich; and sergeant-at-arms Chris Chomyn.

The members of the board, elected by the organization’s active membership, also include Mandy Walker (who became the first woman to win the ASC Award in features earlier this year for her lensing of Elvis), former Academy president John Bailey, Patrick Cady, Steven Fierberg, Michael Goi, Charles Minsky, Lowell Peterson, Lawrence Sher, Eric Steelberg, John Toll and Amy Vincent. Alternate members of the board are Karl Walter Lindenlaub, Georgevich, Denis Lenoir, Steven Poster and Mark Irwin.

Johnson, a California native, graduated from the Art Center College of Design in 1980 and went on to earn feature credits including Jurassic Park III, The Last Castle, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, The Wolfman, Captain America: The First Avenger and Greyhound. His work in television includes the 1997 retelling of Stephen King’s The Shining. He earned ASC Award nominations for his lensing of Everybody’s Baby: The Rescue of Jessica McClure, The Inheritance, the series The Others and the pilot for Training Day.

“The collaborative spirit of the ASC will carry on with a continued focus on industry education, mentorship and diversity outreach,” Johnson said in a statement. “Our membership is embracing new technologies and looking forward to developing the latest tools to facilitate the creation of images that resonate with audiences. Our doors are open as we welcome all artistic and technical minds venturing to expand meaningful storytelling.”

He’s been a member of the ASC since 2000 and is also a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.