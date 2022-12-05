Stephen Goldblatt to Receive ASC Cinematographers’ Lifetime Achievement Award

The American Society of Cinematographers has revealed the honorees for the 37th ASC Awards: Stephen Goldblatt will receive Society’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Darius Khondji the International Award, Charlie Lieberman the President’s Award, Fred Murphy the Career Achievement in Television honor and Sam Nicholson will get the Curtis Clark Technical Achievement Award.

Born in South Africa, British cinematographer Goldblatt was twice nominated for an Oscar, for Batman Forever (1995) and The Prince of Tides (1991), and is known for a body of work that includes the first two Lethal Weapon movies for Richard Donner and two Batman movies (Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever and Batman & Robin). He also is known for collaborations with Mike Nichols, including Closer, Charlie Wilson’s War and the 2003 miniseries Angels in America, for which Goldblatt was Emmy nominated (he also received Emmy nominations for 2001’s Conspiracy and 2002’s Path to War), as well as Tate Taylor, including The Help and Get On Up. In 2007, he received the Camerimage Lifetime Achievement Award. Goldblatt’s work can next be seen in director Matthew López’s Red, White & Royal Blue.

“Stephen Goldblatt’s vision and influence can be seen in many of the most memorable stories told over the last 40 years,” said ASC president Stephen Lighthill. “We are looking forward to celebrating this well-deserved milestone with him.”

Khondji was Oscar-nominated for Alan Parker’s Evita (1997) and his credits include David Fincher’s Se7en, Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s Delicatessen, Bernardo Bertolucci’s Stealing Beauty and Josh and Benny Safdie’s Uncut Gems. He and James Gray collaborated on The Immigrant, Lost City of Z and Armageddon Time. His most recent work, on Alejandro Inarritu’s Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, earned him the Silver Frog and FIPRESCI awards at the EnergaCarmerimage Film Festival. Khondji is currently collaborating with Bong Joon-Ho on his adaptation of the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton.

Murphy has earned Emmy nominations for The Good Wife (2015, 2011), In Treatment (2008), Witness Protection (2000) and The Final Days (1990). He most recently photographed the series Evil, The Good Fight, Braindead and Fringe. Feature credits include Ghost Town, Secret Window and October Sky.

Lieberman will receive the President’s Award for his contributions to the ASC. He serves on the ASC board, oversees its photo gallery committee and is co-chair of its master class program. He began his career as a still photographer and is known for his work on series such as My So-Called Life, Once and Again, Joan of Arcadia and Heroes.

Nicholson is being honored with the Curtis Clark Award for technological contributions to cinematography. Early in his career, he served as on-set visual effects supervisor on Star Trek: The Motion Picture and Max Headroom. He went on to be founder and CEO of Stargate Studios, which oversaw the virtual production approach for HBO’s Our Flag Means Death and upcoming projects including The Idol (HBO), The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix) and The Home (Miramax).

The 37th ASC Awards will be handed out on March 5 at the Beverly Hilton.