American Society of Cinematographers Re-Elects President Stephen Lighthill

Stephen Lighthill has been re-elected president of the American Society of Cinematographers for a third consecutive one-year term.

The ASC also elected or re-elected vice presidents Amy Vincent, John Simmons and Shelly Johnson; treasurer Steven Poster; secretary Gregg Heschong; and sergeant-at-arms Chris Chomyn. Board members also include Curtis Clark, Richard Crudo, Steven Fierberg, Michael Goi, Ed Lachman, Patti Lee, Charlie Lieberman, Lowell Peterson, Lawrence Sher, John Toll, and Robert Yeoman. Alternate board members are John Bailey, Eric Steelberg, Jim Denault, Patrick Cody and Dana Gonzales.

“As an organization, we are focused on education, continued improvements of safety practices, and further expanding our diversity and outreach efforts,” said Lighthill. “The last year has presented many adversities for our community, and we are proud of how our members met these challenges while continuing to take storytelling to new places.”

Lighthill is the discipline chair for cinematography at the American Film Institute Conservatory, and his credits include TV dramas Vietnam War Story, Earth 2, and Nash Bridges. He has served as an officer on the national executive board of the International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600). In 2018, he was bestowed the ASC Presidents Award; and in 2000, the Society of Operating Cameramen’s President’s Award.