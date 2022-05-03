Spanish Thriller ‘Amigo’ Set for North America, U.K. via Dekanalog and Northern Banner (Exclusive)

Óscar Martin’s critically acclaimed Spanish thriller Amigo, which played to sold-out crowds in Fantastic Fest and Sitges and won more than 30 awards at film festivals, has been acquired for multiple territories — including the U.S. and U.K. — in a joint deal by Dekanalog and Northern Banner, the sister distribution arm of Raven Banner Releasing.

The film, which stars iconic creature performer Javier Botet (Crimson Peak, It 1 and 2, The Conjuring 2) in a rare dramatic role alongside his regular comedy companion, David Pareja, has been picked up exclusively for North America, the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Amigo follows the good-natured David (Pareja) who, after a violent accident, decides to accommodate and care for his best friend Javi (Botet). But as the two of them begin arguing, the truth about their toxic, homicidal relationship bubbles to the surface, and madness soon takes hold. The film is described by the distributors as a thriller in the vein of Misery and Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? and a journey to the “heart of deep, dark, gothic Spain,” one that “offers a radical twist to the amazing chemistry that Botet and Pareja have previously displayed in their comedy sketches together.”

The deal was negotiated by producer Elena Muñoz of El Ojo Mecánico, Michael Paszt of Northern Banner Releasing and George Schmalz of Dekanalog.