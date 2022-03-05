Academy Conducting 13 SciTech Investigations for Awards Consideration

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced 13 scientific and technical investigations in areas from large format digital cameras to virtual production systems for this year’s awards.

Each year, these investigations are made public so that individuals and companies developing innovations within these areas will have the opportunity to submit achievements for review.

This year, the Academy is examining the following: color-accurate real-time streaming collaborative review, large format digital cameras, anamorphic lenses, focus-pulling measurement tools, storage mechanisms for long-term film preservation, wireless remote lighting control, deployable practical on-set rain effect solutions, object-based surround sound systems for cinema, scalable render farm management systems, laser cinema projection systems, interactive procedural texturing software, soft body dynamics solvers and integrated systems for multi-user, real-time collaboration for virtual production.

“The scientific and technical contributions to filmmaking are ever-evolving and have been further accelerated by a growing remote and distributed workforce, advancements in real-time rendering, hyperscaling of productions and a passion for achieving the highest quality cinema experience,” said Scientific and Technical Awards Committee chair Barbara Ford Grant. “This year, the Academy is researching a diverse group of technologies that have had a significant impact on the motion picture creation process … and reflect the changing landscape of filmmaking and the essential role of innovation in bringing stories to life.”

The Scientific and Technical Awards presentation moved out of the awards season calendar in 2020, when it was shifted to June and then canceled due to COVID-19. A virtual presentation was held in 2021. This year, the Awards are scheduled to be presented on Sept. 24.

The deadline to submit entries is March 18. Investigations are then conducted in each of the technology categories. The committee then votes on recommendations to the Academy’s Board of Governors, which will make the final awards decisions.