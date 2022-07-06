Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington Play Friends Accused of Killing Someone in Trailer for David O. Russell’s ‘Amsterdam’

Ready to take a trip to Amsterdam?

The first official trailer for David O. Russell’s highly anticipated film dropped today, featuring a starry, A-list cast and a teaser that promises “a lot of this actually happened.” The film, hailing from Disney, 20th Century Studios, New Regency Prods. and Forest Hill Entertainment, is described as an original crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.

The three friends are Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington — a doctor, nurse and attorney “who met in Belgium,” per a first look that premiered during CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April. They star alongside Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Taylor Swift, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldaña, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Andrea Riseborough, Alessandro Nivola and Matthias Schoenaerts, among others.

The trailer, which opens with Rock’s character appearing perplexed at the three friends carrying a “dead white man in a box,” features a voiceover from Bale explaining how the three associates met, forged a bond and found themselves in Amsterdam.

“We formed a pact and we swore to protect each other, no matter what,” Bale says, before revealing that the three friends are accused of killing someone, “which is not true.”

They get De Niro’s character involved in helping them find the truth as Robbie’s character marvels, “This is all turning out to be a lot larger than any of us.”

Amsterdam marks Russell’s first film since 2015’s Joy and he’s credited as writer, director and producer. His other films include Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle. Amsterdam hits theaters Nov. 4.