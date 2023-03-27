Amy Jo Johnson Slams Claim She’s Not in ‘Power Rangers’ Anniversary Special for Financial Reasons: “Simply Not True”

Amy Jo Johnson, who played the original Pink Power Ranger, is clapping back at claims that she didn’t sign on to Netflix’s upcoming Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always due to financial reasons.

“Please stop saying I didn’t do reunion because of money. Simply not true,” she wrote on Twitter Sunday. “Maybe I just didn’t want to wear spandex in my 50s or couldn’t go to NZ for a month.Or none of ur beeswax.”

Several other castmembers from the original ’90s show and movie Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are reprising their roles for the 30th anniversary special, including David Yost’s Blue Ranger Billy Cranston, Walter E. Jones’ Black Ranger Zack Taylor and Steve Cardenas’ Red Ranger Rocky DeSantos.

The actress, who played the Pink Ranger for more than 130 episodes in the original series, took to social media in January to set the record straight that she “never said no” to the reunion. “I just didn’t say yes to what was offered,” she said at the time. “But other fun stuff is in-store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass!”

The Felicity actress is now clarifying that she and the late Jason David Frank, the original Green Ranger, who died at the age of 49 last year, “both chose not to for our own reasons.” She said the movie was filmed before Frank died.

She later followed up on Twitter Sunday to cheer her former Rangers on, writing, “Excited to see my pals @David_Yost & @Walterejones rock it though!!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always premieres on Netflix April 19.