Amy Schumer Reveals How She Felt After Seeing ‘Barbie’ Movie

Amy Schumer, like many moviegoers, took part in the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon and has seen both Barbie and Oppenheimer, the two movies lighting up the box office.

Schumer, in an Instagram post Monday, wrote that she “really enjoyed” both films, but she joked that she thinks she should’ve played Emily Blunt’s role in Oppenheimer. Blunt plays Kitty, the wife of Cillian Murphy’s J. Robert Oppenheimer.

“Do better!” she jokingly captioned the image of her offering a stern look over a pair of sunglasses, while wearing a hat.

While Schumer doesn’t appear to have ever been attached to the star-studded Oppenheimer cast, which also includes Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and Robert Downey Jr., she was involved in an earlier iteration of the Barbie movie.

The comedian was tapped to star as the titular doll in a live-action movie then set up at Sony in 2016, with Schumer and her sister and frequent writing partner Kim Caramele taking a pass at the script.

That film was described as a fish-out-of-water story about a woman kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough.

Schumer dropped out of the project four months later, citing scheduling conflicts, before Anne Hathaway took on the role of Barbie and then Margot Robbie’s production company Lucky Chap (successfully) convinced Warner Bros. to take on the film, which is now in theaters, starring Robbie and directed by Greta Gerwig, who co-wrote the script with partner Noah Baumbach.

“They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it,” Schumer told The Hollywood Reporter of her Barbie film in a 2022 cover story. Schumer wrote her Barbie as an ambitious inventor. The studio wanted said invention to be a Jell-O high heel. She got another sense that the casting was a bad fit when she was sent a pair of Manolo Blahniks to celebrate.

“The idea that that’s just what every woman must want, right there,” Schumer said of the shoes, “I should have gone, ‘You’ve got the wrong gal.’”

Schumer’s involvement with Barbie has come up in the months leading up to the film’s release, amid the eager anticipation for the film.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live last month, Schumer admitted “creative differences” were really behind her exiting Barbie.

She added, “There’s like a new team behind it and it looks like it’s very feminist and cool, so I will be seeing that movie.”

In fact, she seemed excited to check it out, at another point in the appearance saying, “I can’t wait to see the movie, I think it looks awesome.”

