Amy Schumer Reacts to Will Smith Oscars Slap Incident: “Still Triggered and Traumatized”

Oscars co-host Amy Schumer has weighed in on the shocking incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at Sunday’s Academy Awards.

Late on Tuesday, Schumer, who co-hosted the 94th Academy Awards with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, posted a message on her Instagram that first made a lighthearted plug for her Hulu show Life & Beth, before becoming serious and addressing the incident that saw Smith storm on stage and slap Rock following a joke aimed at Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Still triggered and traumatized,” Schumer wrote in a caption on Instagram, adding, “I love my friend [Chris Rock] and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend [Questlove] and the whole thing was so disturbing.”

She continued, “So much pain in [Will Smith], anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. I’m proud of myself and my co-hosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.”

On Monday, Smith posted a public apology to Rock on social media. Rock has yet to publicly respond to the incident, but the comedian has decided against pressing charges. The slap incident has been a polarizing moment in Hollywood and beyond and sparked calls for Smith to face punishment including losing his Oscar.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Academy confirmed that it will conduct a formal review, that “will take a few weeks.”