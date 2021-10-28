Ana de Armas In Talks for ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’

Ana de Armas is gearing up to lead her own action franchise. The actor is in talks to lead Ballerina, Lionsgate’s spinoff to Keanu Reeves’ John Wick franchise, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

De Armas broke out with Knives Out and is currently in theaters with No Time to Die, in which she partakes in one of its more memorable action sequences.

Underworld‘s Len Wiseman is directing Ballerina for Lionsgate. Shay Hatten, who wrote John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum and co-write Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, penned the script. Producers are Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski, the director behind the John Wick franchise. Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

In addition to Ballerina, Lionsgate TV has a The Continental prequel event series in the works for Starz, while John Wick 4 is slated for May 2022.

De Armas is represented by CAA, and Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks. Deadline first reported the casting news.