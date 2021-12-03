Ana de Armas Replaces Scarlett Johansson in Chris Evans’ ‘Ghosted’  

No Time to Die star Ana de Armas is in and Scarlett Johansson is out in Apple Original Films’ adventure pic Ghosted, to be directed by Dexter Fletcher and produced by Skydance Media.

De Armas will now star opposite Chris Evans in the romantic action-adventure film and executive produce; Evans produces alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Jules Daly.

Evans and Johansson, known for playing Captain America and Black Widow, respectively, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had originally teamed up for Ghosted. The deal for the Apple film was the second Johansson signed after filing her lawsuit against Disney over alleged contract breaches with the Disney+ release of Black Widow.

Ghosted is written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the scribes behind Deadpool and Zombieland, who also serve as producers. The project is part of a slate at Apple Original Films that also includes Finch, starring Tom Hanks; Swan Song, starring and produced by Mahershala Ali; Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand; and Emancipation, from director Antoine Fuqua and starring and produced by Will Smith.

Apple and Skydance Media’s partnership includes The Greatest Beer Run Ever from director Peter Farrelly, and Apple and Skydance Animation have a multiyear partnership.