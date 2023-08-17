×
Sandra Hüller Stars in Trailer for Cannes Palme d’Or Winner ‘Anatomy of a Fall’

The German actress is the prime suspect in a murder investigation in Justine Triet's French thriller.

Cannes - In Competition - ANATOMIE DUNE CHUTE
Sandra Huller in 'Anatomy of a Fall.' Cannes Film Festival

German actress Sandra Hüller (Toni Erdmann) plays a German writer accused of murdering her French husband (Samuel Theis) in the first trailer for the new Neon film Anatomy of a Fall.

The French thriller, from director Justine Triet, won the Palme d’Or in Cannes and is already being eyed as a potential contender for the upcoming awards race.

Hüller plays Sandra, a German writer who lives in martial disharmony with her French husband Samuel and their 11-year-old son Daniel in a remote town in the French Alps. When Samuel is found dead in the snow below their chalet, the police question whether he committed suicide or was killed. Sandra becomes the main suspect and the couple’s conflicted relationship is put on trial. Daniel, who is blind, becomes a key witness in the case. Swann Arlaud and Milo Machado Graner co-star.

The U.S. trailer introduces the twisty plot and the central figure of Sandra, who proclaims her innocence, even as suspicion mounts. “I did not kill him,” she tells her lawyer, and friend, Maître (Swann Arlaud). “That’s not the point,” he notes. “You had a fight the day before he died. You have to start seeing yourself the way others are going to perceive you.”

Triet co-wrote the screenplay to Anatomy of a Fall with Arthur Harari. Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion produced.

Anatomy of a Fall will have its North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 7. Neon will bow the movie in New York and L.A. on Oct. 13.

