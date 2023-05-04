Cannes: Bobby Cannavale, Elizabeth Debicki, Ruth Wilson Teaming on Romantic Thriller ‘Andorra’ for James Ivory (Exclusive)

Bobby Cannavale (The Watcher, Blonde), Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Tenet) and Ruth Wilson (His Dark Materials, The Little Stranger) are teaming up for the romantic thriller Andorra, which legendary Oscar-winner James Ivory is set to exec produce.

Giuseppe Capotondi (The Burnt Orange Heresy) will direct the film from a script by Peter Cameron (What Happens at Night), adapted from his own acclaimed novel of the same name. Independent Entertainment, behind last year’s Harry Styles-starring, Toronto-bowing drama My Policeman, is set to launch sales on the prestige project in Cannes later this month.

Andorra follows an American named Alexander Fox (Cannavale) who begins an idyllic new life in the tiny sovereign state of Andorra after a personal tragedy, determined to reinvent himself. But as he becomes entangled in the lives of the mysterious locals, including the retired Australian Mrs. Dent (Debicki) and the matriarch’s daughter Miss Quay (Wilson), the mystery of Alexander’s origin deepens. When bodies emerge in the harbour, he finds himself in a spiralling crisis of conscience and identity, in a country he may not be able to escape from.

“A Kafkaesque tale of murder, love and deception, Andorra is not what it looks like. Like an ant on a Möbius strip, Alexander finds himself in a loop that’s almost impossible to escape,” said Capotondi. “Fun, sexy, mysterious, extravagantly beautiful, thrilling and absolutely satisfying, Andorra is pure escapism. Literally.”

Jamie Bialkower is producing for Jump Street Films. Cora Palfrey and Sarah Lebutsch will serve as executive producers for Independent Entertainment, which is handling international sales. Production on Andorra is scheduled for Autumn 2023.

“We are incredibly excited to be launching sales on Andorra, executive produced by the legendary James Ivory, at this year’s Cannes market, said Cora Palfrey, COO at Independent Entertainment. “Featuring a superb lead cast, the masterful direction of Giuseppe, whose work we’ve admired for years, we are sure that buyers will be as gripped as we were by this riveting mystery thriller with a heart stopping twist.”

Added Bialkower: “Peter Cameron’s vivid and haunting characters demand actors of the highest calibre, and Giuseppe has assembled a dream team to bring them to life. The world of Andorra is impossibly heightened and strangely unsettling, leading us with a ruthless precision to a destination that makes you question everything that has come before. It promises to make for a visually stunning and richly psychological film for audiences to debate.”

