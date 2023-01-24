Andrea Riseborough’s Last-Minute and Star-Studded Oscars Campaign Pays Off With Surprise Best Actress Nom

In a year crowded with best actress contenders, it pays to have famous friends in your court.

Andrea Riseborough has secured a surprise leading actress nomination for To Leslie, Michael Morris’ small indie drama about a Texas woman trying to get her life back on track after years of battling addiction, ahead of the 95th Academy Awards.

To Leslie had gone virtually unnoticed this awards season until late-breaking support from scores of A-list actors propelled Riseborough over the finish line. Stars like Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have all hosted screenings, with additional enthusiasm coming from Gwenyth Paltrow and Courteney Cox.

Social media in particular has seen massive support for the film, and Riseborough’s performance, with an overwhelming eclectic bunch of celebrities expressing online praise.

Names who have tweeted or otherwise expressed digital kudos include Susan Sarandon (“beautiful, lil gem of a film”); Helen Hunt (“If you’re out there voting for performances, don’t do it till you see Andrea Riseborough”); Zooey Deschanel (“amazing movie”); Melanie Lynskey (“even for her this is next level”); Mira Sorvino (“absolutely stunning, wrenching and beautiful”); Constance Zimmer (“you’ll never forget this performance”); Rosie O’Donnell (“devastatingly beautiful film”); Minnie Driver (“run don’t walk”); Alan Cumming (“an insanely raw and beautiful performance”); and Daphne Zuniga (“incredible performance”).

Tan France, Jenny McCarthy, Frances Fisher, Rosanna Arquette, Debra Winger, Patricia Clarkson and Howard Stern are also among the names who showed support for the film and actress.

Riseborough isn’t the only surprise nomination in one of the year’s most competitive categories. Ana de Armas also cracked the top five as the sole nominee for Blonde, meaning other top contenders like Viola Davis in The Woman King and Danielle Deadwyler in Till missed out.

In addition to de Armas, Riseborough is nominated in the 2023 best actress category alongside Cate Blanchett for Tár, Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans and Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once.