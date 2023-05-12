A24 Lands Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh Love Story ‘We Live in Time’

A24 has landed the North American rights to Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh starring love story We Live in Time.

StudioCanal is behind the feature that is being directed by John Crowley — the director behind the romance drama Brooklyn and Garfield’s break-out role Boy A. He will helm from a screenplay by playwright Nick Payne. Plot details are being kept under wraps, with the project currently shooting in London.

StudioCanal will produce with Benedict Cumberbatch banner Sunny March. Exec vp global production Ron Halpern and senior vp global production Joe Naftalin are overseeing for StudioCanal.

Film4 is co-financing with StudioCanal, which negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

Both Pugh and Garfield, both Oscar nominees, have been a part of the A24 roster in the past. Pugh starred in the indie studio’s break-out horror Midsommar, while Garfield starred in Under the Silverlake. Recently, the New York company is riding high off of its 2023 Academy Awards sweep with Everything Everywhere All at Once.

StudioCanal is selling other territories out of Cannes.