Spirit Awards Add Andrew Garfield, Marlee Matlin, Javier Bardem and Taika Waititi as Presenters

Film Independent has booked a slew of stars for Sunday’s Spirit Awards on Santa Monica Beach.

Joining hosts Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman as well as honorary chair Kristen Stewart at the tented affair will be presenters (in alphabetical order) Dianna Agron, Javier Bardem, Murray Bartlett, Jennifer Beals, Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs, Colman Domingo, Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Hannah Einbinder, Bridget Everett, Andrew Garfield, Regina Hall, Lily James, Marlee Matlin, Bob Odenkirk, Sam Richardson, Rhea Seehorn, Sebastian Stan, Sydney Sweeney, Taika Waititi, Michelle Yeoh and Chloé Zhao.

That roster, along with other special guests and nominees, will be greeted by the traditional blue carpet and crush of press before making their way to a reception ahead of the telecast.

The outdoor spread will feature installations from the following brands: official spirit Bulleit Frontier Whiskey will offer custom from mixologists including ambassador Kyle McHugh along with the debut of ready-to-serve Bulleit Crafted Cocktails Manhattan and Old-Fashioned; booze-free brand Seedlip joins as the inaugural and official non-alcoholic spirit bringing ambassador René Hartel on-site to serve up her favorite Seedlip pours; FIJI Water returns for a 10th outing as the official water to keep guests hydrated; Stella Artois will be on-site as official beer brand; and in another inaugural outing, Piper-Heidsieck Champagne will be served to all guests and nominees.

Inside the tented venue, seated guests will be offered a variety of partner beverages and bespoke bento-style creations locally sourced by Untitled Events.

In the backstage space, IMDb will present an exclusive talent portrait studio with photographer Irvin Rivera. SeeHer, the global movement to eliminate gender bias in media and advertising, joins the ceremony for the second time to honor women in the industry and highlight the importance of accurately portraying women and girls in entertainment. After the big show, winners, nominees, presenters and VIP guests will likely be spotted at the Victorian on Main Street for an afterparty hosted by Film Independent, IFC Films and AMC+.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards will be broadcast live on IFC at 5 p.m. ET. For the first time, the awards show will also be available nationwide theatrically at select AMC Theatres.