Andrew Garfield Wouldn’t Even Tell Emma Stone the Truth About ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

[This story contains spoilers from Spider-Man: No Way Home.]

Andrew Garfield wasn’t going to confirm his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home to anyone — not even ex-girlfriend and The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone. But that doesn’t mean keeping his secret was easy.

“Emma kept on texting me, and she was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’ And, I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ She was like, ‘Shut up, just tell me.’ I’m like, ‘I honestly don’t know.’ I kept it going, even with her. It was hilarious,'” he told Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “Then, she saw it, and she was like, ‘you’re a jerk.'”

Garfield also shared his side of the story on rumors about his role that circulated before the film’s release. In January 2021, a Door Dash driver delivered food to Garfield and two of his friends on his first night in Atlanta for No Way Home.

“I open the door. I’ve got my mask on, my hat, and I’m like, ‘Thanks, bro,'” Garfield began. “And he’s like, ‘yo, yo, yo, I need to see your ID,’ and I’m like, ‘huh?’ He’s like, ‘I need to see your ID.’ And I’m like, ‘No delivery food thing has ever asked me for my ID. This is interesting.'”

The Spider-Man actor went on to explain that he asked the driver to take a step back because of the pandemic and again questioned why he needed to show his ID, to which the driver responded it was because he ordered alcohol. “I didn’t get any alcohol, man, I got tacos,” Garfield told the driver.

“I definitely wasn’t [rude]. I did ask to social distance, but I obviously upset the man, and I didn’t mean to,” Garfield said. “I apologize for anything that may have been misconstrued as being rude. I don’t like upsetting people.”

Garfield also addressed the day when his stunt double, William Spencer, posted a photo of himself with Greg Townley, one of Tom Holland’s stunt doubles, on Instagram.

“I love William Spencer so much. He is my dude for life,” Garfield said of Spencer. “I saw his post, and I was like, ‘Bruh. Dude, what are you doing? Tom’s stunt double is there,’ and he was very sweet about it. He was like, ‘Oh, come on, man, let me do my thing!'” Spencer later deleted the post, which further fueled the rumors that Garfield and Tobey Maguire were going to appear in the third film of the Holland-led Spider-Man movies.

Despite the various leaks that followed, Garfield said there wasn’t a moment when he and the No Way Home team considered just admitting that he was in the film.

“It was the right thing to do,” he said, explaining that even the people who were pretty sure his appearance was going to happen couldn’t know for sure. “A weird self-preservation thing comes in, where you start to live with the idea of it not happening in your mind and in your body, and then that just ups the want for the thing to happen.”