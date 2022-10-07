Andrew Stanton to Direct Epic Sci-Fi Drama ‘In the Blink of an Eye’ for Searchlight (Exclusive)

Andrew Stanton is returning to the world of live-action moviemaking.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker, known for helming Pixar classics WALL-E and Finding Nemo, is set to direct In the Blink of Eye, a sci-fi drama for Searchlight Pictures.

Jared Ian Goldman, who counts indie Ingrid Goes West and heady TV series Russian Doll amongst his credits, is producing.

Stanton is known for working expansively, be it thematically or budgetarily. And while Searchlight isn’t known for its big purse, Blink seems to have the Stanton hallmarks of having an epic scope.

Written by Colby Day, the project seeks to explore no less than the entire history of the world and tackle the nature of life, love, hope and connection, doing so by focusing on three intersecting storylines. Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia are the watchwords.

Day’s script was featured on the 2017 Black List, helping launch his screenwriting career. The scribe recently wrote the adaptation for Spaceman, the upcoming adaptation of a Czech novel that tackles ideas of loneliness by way of a giant talking spider. The Netflix movie is directed by Johan Renck (Chernobyl) and stars Adam Sandler and Carey Mulligan.

Day will act as an exec producer. Senior vp of production Taylor Friedman and creative executive Apolline Berty are overseeing for Searchlight, reporting to heads of production and development Katie Goodson-Thomas and DanTram Nguyen.

Stanton’s WALL-E and Nemo won Oscars in the animated category and also earned him shared Oscar nominations for writing. He has been a major guiding creative force at Pixar and earned additional nominations writing such films as Toy Story and Toy Story 3. His last Pixar movie was 2016’s Finding Dory, while his live-action debut was 2012’s John Carter, Disney’s tentpole based on the Edgar Rice Burroughs character.

The filmmaker has spent the last few years in the live-action realm, working on series such as Stranger Things, Better Call Saul, and most recently, the acclaimed Apple sci-fi series For All Mankind.

Stanton is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham. Day is repped by UTA, LBI Entertainment and Yorn Levine.