‘Stranger Things’ Villain Andrey Ivchenko to Star Alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme in ‘Darkness of Man’ (Exclusive)

Andrey Ivchenko, the Ukrainian actor probably best recognized for his role as Russian hit man Grigori in the third season of Stranger Things, is set to star alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme in the neo-noir action film Darkness of Man.

The L.A.-set film — first announced at the American Film Market in November, where it was introduced to buyers by VMI Worldwide — comes from director James Cullen Bressack, who co-wrote the script with Alethea Cho from an original story he devised alongside Van Damme. Bressack also produces alongside Jarrett Furst.

Darkness of Man sees Van Damme play Hatch, an Interpol operative who must protect the son of a murdered informant from a group of merciless gangs. The Hollywood Reporter understands that Ivchenko, also known for xXx: Return of Xander Cage, is set to star as the head of the Russian mob and a ruthless, smart and calculated businessman who has been crossed by Hatch, with the two now battling to be the last man standing.

The film is currently shooting in Los Angeles.

Other credits for Ivchenko include Lucifer, Counterpart and Jane the Virgin, while he recently shot a lead role in action feature The Best Man opposite Luke Wilson and Dolph Lundgren. He is repped by Becky Poliakoff at Hg5 Entertainment.