Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass Board Netflix’s ‘Pain Hustlers’

Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, Brian d’Arcy James and Chloe Coleman have joined Emily Blunt and Chris Evans in the Netflix film The Pain Hustlers.

David Yates will direct the movie in the style of The Wolf of Wall Street and The Big Short, with Blunt playing, Liza, a high school dropout who lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical startup in a yellowing strip mall in Central Florida.

As a mother, Liza struggles to raise her daughter, only to get involved in a dangerous racketeering scheme. Her charm, guts and drive catapult the company and her into the high life, where she soon finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.

Wells Tower wrote the script for The Pain Hustlers, with Lawrence Grey producing via Grey Matter Productions, and Yates via his banner, Wychwood Media. Netflix closed a deal for the worldwide rights to The Pain Hustlers at the Cannes Film Festival in a $50 million-plus deal.

CAA Media Finance and The Veterans represented the film at Cannes.

Garcia and O’Hara are represented by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Blunt is represented by CAA, The Artists Partnership and attorney David Weber at Sloane Offer Weber & Dern. Coleman is repped by A3 Artist Agency, Viewpoint and attorney Ryan LeVine.

Yates is repped by CAA, Casarotto Ramsay, and Eric Brooks at Goodman Schenkman & Brecheen, LLP. Tower is repped by CAA and attorney Tara Kole at Gang, Tyre, Ramer Brown & Passman Inc.