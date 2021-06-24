Andy Garcia, Emory Cohen’s ‘Big Gold Brick’ Nabbed by Samuel Goldwyn Films (Exclusive)

Samuel Goldwyn Films has picked up the North American rights to Big Gold Brick, which stars Andy Garcia, Emory Cohen, Megan Fox, Lucy Hale and Oscar Isaac.

Directed by newcomer Brian Petsos, the film centers on fledgling writer Samuel Liston (Cohen) and his experiences with Floyd Deveraux (Garcia), the enigmatic middle-aged father of two who enlists Samuel to write his biography. But the circumstances that led up to this arrangement in the first place are quite astonishing, and efforts to write the biography are quickly stymied by ensuing chaos in the darkly comedic, genre-bending film.

“Big Gold Brick is an out of this world movie that harkens back to what we love about cult classic films. The cast gives phenomenal performances under the helm of first-time director Brian Petsos,” says Peter Goldwyn in a statement. Big Gold Brick marks the feature debut of Petsos, whose two short films starring Isaac, Lightningface and Ticky Tacky, were viral hits and won awards at festivals around the world from Kitzbuehel to Palm Springs.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have Samuel Goldwyn Films as our partner. They have released so many films over the years that I love, and their affection for Big Gold Brick has been fortifying. I am excited to share it with the world,” Petsos said in his own statement.

Petsos also produced Big Gold Brick, along with Greg Lauritano, under his A Saboteur banner. Additional producers include Jonathan Bronfman, Jason Ross Jallet, Sergio Rizzuto, Danny Sawaf and executive producers Oscar Isaac and Kristen Wiig.

The deal was negotiated by Miles Fineburg on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films and Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers.