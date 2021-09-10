Andy Garcia Joins ‘The Expendables 4’ (Exclusive)

Andy Garcia has joined the magnum-muscled cast of the latest installment of The Expendables, the action franchise from Lionsgate and Millennium Media.

Jason Statham is leading a double-barreled call sheet that also includes Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Sylvester Stallone, who are set to reprise their roles from the previous three installments. Also in the chamber are Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox and Tony Jaa.

Stuntman-turned-helmer Scott Waugh (Need for Speed) is set to direct what will be the fourth outing with scheduled to begin October.

Spenser Cohen wrote the script, with revisions by Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly. Details are being kept in the holster, but the plot will once again focus on a group of veteran mercenaries.

Garcia will play a CIA agent assigned to accompany the Expendables on their dangerous mission.

Statham is also producing along with Kevin King Templeton as well as Millennium’s Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger.

Garcia is coming off shooting a modern-day remake of Father of the Bride wherein he plays the lead role of the patriarch. He also acts as a producer on the Warner movie.

He has several movies in the can, including indie Big Gold Brick with Oscar Issac, Thor Freudenthal’s teen drama Words on Bathroom Wall, and action pic Redemption Day.

He is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.