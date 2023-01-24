Oscars: Andy Nelson Is Third Most Nominated Living Person

Rerecording mixer Andy Nelson extended his Oscar nominations tally to 24 with a pair of noms Tuesday for his work on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and Matt Reeves’ The Batman. This extends his record for the most noms in the sound category. Until Tuesday, he also was tied with Randy Newman for the third-most noms among living persons, with 22 noms. He now holds that distinction with 24 .

“It’s completely overwhelming. I’m so honored,” he tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m still absorbing it. I’m so proud of the films.” He admits he didn’t watch the live stream but was awake and learned of the nominations when his phone started buzzing.

“I loved being involved in both of them” he says of Elvis, which earned six nominations including best picture; and The Batman, which was nominated for sound and its visual effects. He admitted, “I feel sad for Baz not getting director, but I’m glad it made best film. “

In addition to Elvis, the rerecording mixer has collaborated with Luhrmann on Moulin Rouge!, for which Nelson was Oscar nominated, and Australia.

Nelson won Oscars for Saving Private Ryan and Les Misérables.

He earned his first Academy Award nomination in 1989 for Gorillas in the Mist, and his nominations include James Cameron’s 2009 Avatar. In addition to Saving Private Ryan, Nelson’s longtime relationship with Steven Spielberg has included nominations for movies including Schindler’s List, War of the Worlds, Lincoln, Bridge of Spies, and West Side Story.