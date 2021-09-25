Andy Serkis Talks Venom’s “Coming Out” and “Love Affair” Between Eddie and the Alien Symbiote in ‘Let There Be Carnage’

Andy Serkis says a particular scene in Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a “coming-out party” for the alien symbiote whose relationship with Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock is “the center of the movie.”

In a recent interview with Uproxx, the Venom sequel director spoke about the film’s rave scene, which he shared had originally been set in a “carnival of the damned” but evolved thanks to star Hardy’s relationship with rapper Little Simz, who also appears in the movie.

“She actually had made a song, unbeknownst to her, called ‘Venom’ that connected very much with the first movie. And so Tom got in touch with her and that song became sort of the focus,” Serkis said.

That’s when the director shared that Hardy and co-writer Kelly Marcel had wanted the scene to be a “coming out” event. “Well, Tom and Kelly were always about Venom coming out and going to a party that was a very sort of an LGBTQIA kind of festival, really, I’d call it, and so this is his coming out party basically. This is Venom’s coming-out party.”

When asked to confirm if what Serkis was implying was that Venom was not a straight alien symbiote as was “actually coming out,” Serkis responds, “Well, coming out, being out…” before acknowledging that a line from the character points to him “speaking for the other.”

“What is interesting is that it’s just like, here he is kind of, he says in the movie, ‘We must stop this cruel treatment of aliens.’ He said, ‘You know, we all live on this ball of rock,’ you know? And so he inadvertently becomes a kind of… he’s speaking for the other. He’s speaking for freedom of the other.”

At the end of the interview, which features Serkis speaking to other Venom-related things like star and friend Woody Harrelson’s involvement and his character Carnage’s impact on the film’s coloring, Serkis responds to the statement that “it’s very obvious that Eddie and Venom are in love” by calling their relationship the movie’s “central love affair.”

“Absolutely they do love each other and that’s the kind of the center of the movie is that love affair, that central love affair,” he said.