Ang Lee Taps Son Mason Lee to Star as Bruce Lee in Biopic

Director Ang Lee, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind Life of Pi and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, has tapped his son, Mason Lee, to play revered martial artist, actor and filmmaker Bruce Lee in his upcoming action pic for Sony’s 3000 Pictures.

Dan Futterman is penning the script for Bruce Lee, a martial arts pic about the Chinese American actor best known for movies like Fists of Fury and Enter the Dragon. Ang Lee will direct the drama.

Mason Lee appeared in The Hangover Part 2 as Teddy, the teenager that the lead characters to try to rescue as they struggle to piece together what happened during a crazy night in Bangkok. He also appeared in his father’s 2016 drama, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, and most recently starred in the Taiwanese comedy Stand by Me, the Hong Kong drama Limbo and Who Killed Cock Robin (Mu Ji Zhe), for which he was nominated for Golden Horse Award for best supporting actor.

The producing credits on Bruce Lee are shared by Lawrence Grey, Shannon Lee, Ang Lee, Ben Everard and Brian Bell. Elizabeth Gabler and Marisa Paiva will shepherd the project for Sony. Gabler, Paiva and Sony film boss Tom Rothman worked with Ang Lee on Life of Pi.

“’Bruce Lee’ is a longtime passion project for Ang and a deeply emotional story depicting the triumphs and conflicts of one of the foremost real life action heroes of our time. All of us at Sony and 3000 Pictures are proud to help Ang and his filmmaking team create what we believe will be an extraordinary theatrical event,” said Gabler in a statement.

The prolific Ang Lee earned a best director Oscar for the gay romance Brokeback Mountain. He is also known for films such as The Wedding Banquet and Sense and Sensibility.

Deadline first reported the news.