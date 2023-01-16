Angela Bassett to be Honored by Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild

Angela Bassett will be honored with the Distinguished Artisan Award at the 10th Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE Local 706) Awards, which will be presented Feb. 11 at The Beverly Hilton.

An actress, director and executive producer, Bassett recently appeared as Queen Ramonda in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, for which she has received a Golden Globe Award and a SAG Award nomination.

“Local 706 wishes to show its appreciation to Angela Bassett, who has portrayed amazingly iconic women we can all relate to. She boldly collaborates with her 706 make-up and hair teams to extend their imaginations and develop magical but always relatable characters you will remember forever — from the beloved Queen Ramonda to feisty Tina Turner [in What’s Love Got to Do With It?] to Bernadine in Waiting to Exhale. We couldn’t think of a better person to help us celebrate our 10th anniversary,” said Guild president Julie Socash.

Bassett has been nominated for an Academy Award for What’s Love Got to Do With it? and seven Primetime Emmy Awards, and is the recipient of two SAG Awards and 11 NAACP Image Awards, among numerous honors. She was nominated for a DGA Award for her directorial debut of the Whitney Houston biopic Whitney.

Recently, she received a Critics Choice Documentary Award for best narration of Good Night Oppy and the Critics Choice Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Career Achievement Award.

She recently wrapped production on the Netflix Originals feature Damsel, opposite Millie Bobby Brown.

Bassett and her husband, Courtney B. Vance, are the principals of their production company, Bassett Vance Productions, which has a partnership with Paramount’s MTV Entertainment Group’s development program for BIPOC and women filmmakers. Their first project, One Thousand Years of Slavery, aired last February on the Smithsonian Channel.