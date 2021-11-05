Angelina Jolie Is “Proud” Marvel Refused to Cut ‘Eternals’ Scenes Featuring Gay Hero for Gulf Nation Censors

Angelina Jolie has spoken out about the news that Eternals was pulled from release across several Gulf nations over the inclusion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first openly gay superhero, saying she was proud of the studio for refusing to bow to censors.

As first reported by The Hollywood Reporter on Nov. 4, Marvel’s all-star superhero title was banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait, where it was due for release Nov. 11, after local censors made several edit requests that Disney was not prepared to make. Sources suggested the decision was made over the inclusion of the MCU’s first same-gender couple — Phastos (played by Brian Tyree Henry) and his onscreen husband Ben (Haaz Sleiman) — and a scene in which they share a kiss.

“I’m sad for [those audiences]. And I’m proud of Marvel for refusing to cut those scenes out,” said Jolie, speaking to Australian website news.com.au about the situation during a junket Nov. 5.

“I still don’t understand how we live in a world today where there’s still [people who] would not see the family Phastos has and the beauty of that relationship and that love. How anybody is angry about it, threatened by it, doesn’t approve or appreciate it is ignorant.”

Despite the ban having sparked numerous headlines, Eternals was widely expected to face a kickback by censors in the Gulf, where homosexuality is still officially illegal and films containing anything related to LGBTQ issues are frequently pulled from release. Last year, the Pixar title Onward was banned in Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia over a solitary line referencing a lesbian relationship.

The Eternals decision has not, however, impacted its release in the United Arab Emirates, where it is still due to hit cinemas Nov. 11.