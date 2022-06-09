Salma Hayek Pinault, Demian Bichir Join Angelina Jolie’s ‘Without Blood’

Production on Without Blood, Angelina Jolie’s fifth feature as director and her first as part of a new pact with TV giant Fremantle is now underway, with Salma Hayek Pinault and Demián Bichir having joined the cast.

Filming in the Puglia and Basilicata regions of southern Italy, the project is also produced and written by Jolie, working from a script she adapted from the best-selling novel by Italian author Alessandro Baricco (Silk) and telling the story of a girl’s quest for revenge and healing during a time of conflict.

Produced by Fremantle, Jolie Productions, The Apartment Pictures (Lorenzo Mieli) a Fremantle company, and De Maio Entertainment (Lorenzo De Maio), the feature film will be distributed worldwide by Fremantle.

“I’m honored to be here in Italy to bring this very special material to film, and to have been entrusted by Alessandro Baricco with the adaptation of his book — with its unique poetry and emotion and way of looking at war, and the questions it poses about what we search for after trauma or loss or injustice,” said Jolie.

Without Blood, which Jolie was first attached to back in 2017, was officially announced in March as part of a three-year international deal she signed with Fremantle that includes feature films, documentaries and series.

“Without Blood is the first production under our partnership with Angelina and we are excited to work with her and the incredible international team she has assembled,” said Fremantle CEO Jennifer Mullin. “This project underlines Fremantle’s ongoing commitment to producing high-quality feature films and original dramas working with the very best talent from across the globe.”

