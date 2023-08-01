Angus Cloud Completed Filming on Two Upcoming Films

Angus Cloud completed filming two roles for upcoming films before his untimely death was announced on Monday, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Cloud, who played the role of Fezco on the hit HBO series Euphoria for two years, died at age 25, his family announced.

Before his death, he finished filming his star turn in the Universal untitled monster thriller from the filmmaking trio known as Radio Silence, and he wrapped filming on the upcoming horror thriller My Lucky Day, THR confirmed.

The Universal film — which, along with Euphoria season three, was set to release in 2024 before the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes — is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the project was at one point titled Dracula’s Daughter and centered on a group of kidnappers who abduct a band of young people, one of whom ends up being the titular character. Villella is producing alongside William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and James Vanderbilt of Project X Entertainment. Tripp Vinson is also producing.

Writer-director Dan Brown’s Your Lucky Day also features Sterling Beaumon, Jessica Garza and Jason O’Mara in the ensemble cast. Set on Christmas Eve, the film centers on a hostage situation at a small convenience store over a winning lottery ticket worth $156 million, with events quickly spinning out of control as greed takes hold.

The movie, produced by Luke Barnett and Adam Baxter, will shortly announce its premiere strategy and release date.

Cloud’s other upcoming projects included Freaky Tales, from Captain Marvel helmers Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden.

Euphoria was Cloud’s biggest credit, as he had been walking down the street in Manhattan when he got cast as drug dealer “Fez” on HBO’s Emmy-winning addiction drama from Sam Levinson and starring Zendaya. The role turned Cloud into a breakout star. His role was expanded in the second season, which ended on a major cliffhanger for his character following a S.W.A.T. raid. Levinson was writing the already renewed third season before the May 2 writers strike, a source told THR. It’s unclear what the creator had planned.

Cloud has appeared in music videos, including Becky G & Karol G’s “Mamiii” and in the late Juice WRLD’s “Cigarettes.” In 2019, he had a small role in skater dramedy North Hollywood and most recently starred in The Line, directed by Ethan Berger.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” said his family in a statement on Monday. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Cloud’s family continued, “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Aug. 1, 8:40 a.m. Updated to note that filming has wrapped on Universal’s untitled feature.