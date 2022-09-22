Animation Is Film Festival Announces Competition Lineup

My Father’s Dragon, the next movie from Wolfwalkers animation studio Cartoon Saloon; and Little Nicolas, which last spring won the top prize at Annecy, are among the films named to the competition lineup of the Animation Is Film Festival, which kicks off Oct. 21 in Hollywood.

Little Nicolas, helmed by Amandine Fredon and Benjamin Massoubre, is an animated adaptation of the children’s series by Rene Goscinny and Jean-Jacques Sempe. My Father’s Dragon, helmed by Oscar nominee Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner), is based on Ruth Stiles Gannett’s children’s book of the same name and will be released this Fall on Netflix.

The competition lineup also includes Gold Kingdom and Water Kingdom, helmed by Kotono Watanabe; Titina, directed by Kajsa Næss; Aurora’s Sunrise; Inna Shaken; Oink, Mascha Halberstad; Perlimps, Alê Abreu; and Unicorn Wars, Alberto Vázquez.

Also announced on Thursday, the Festival will open with the U.S. premiere of Netflix’s Henry Selick directed Wendell & Wild.

Work in progress of Disney’s upcoming Strange World and Dreamworks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will also be featured during the event.