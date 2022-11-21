Anjelica Huston Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ (Exclusive)

Anjelica Huston has pirouetted back into the world of John Wick, joining the cast of Ballerina, Lionsgate’s spinoff set in the world of the Keanu Reeves action franchise.

Production is already underway on the feature that is being toplined by Ana de Armas and directed by Len Wiseman.

Shay Hatten wrote the script and the plot involves a young woman (de Armas) with killer skills who uses said skills to get revenge when her family is killed by hitmen.

Huston is reprising her role as The Director, the head of the Ruska Roma crime organization. She appeared in John Wick 3 – Parabellum in a chewy scene with lines such as “You honor me by bringing death to my front door?” as beleaguered hitman Wick came to her for help. Among her skills is training young dancers to learn that art is suffering while also training young fighters to roll with the flips.

Huston isn’t the only Wick vet back on the call sheet. Ian McShane is reprising his role as Winston, manager of the Continental, the fan-favorite hotel for assassins with its own set of rules and severe consequences for breaking them.

“The idea of Ballerina was formed around the scenes with Anjelica in John Wick 3,” said Erica Lee, who is producing the project along with Basil Iwanyk and Chad Stahelski. “Anjelica Huston is an icon and is nothing less than Hollywood royalty. The world of Wick is always made richer by her commanding screen presence.”

Huston, whose mother was a ballerina (her father was director John Huston), has spent the last several years focused on voice work, acting as the narrator for Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and working on shows such as American Dad and BoJack Horseman. She did star opposite Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp in 2020’s World War II drama, Waiting for Anya.