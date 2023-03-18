Ann de Toth, Screenwriter and Widow of André de Toth, Dies at 82

Ann Green de Toth, a screenwriter and film industry veteran who worked alongside her husband André de Toth on several projects, has died. She was 82.

De Toth died March 3 after her third battle with cancer in Toluca Lake, California, her family announced.

In 1969, she entered the industry, working with producer Jeffrey Selznick and director Andrzej Wajda, as they prepared for their film, Heart of Darkness. After marrying producer André de Toth in 1983, she worked with him on El Condor, The Todd Killing, Click of the Hammer, Prelude and Fugue for Lovers, The Silent Nine, The Professor and The Fighting Temeraire, among many other films.

De Toth also served, alongside the Ministry of Defense (Navy), as a research/production assistant on The Dangerous Game, a documentary with HRH The Prince of Wales (aka King Charles), who was the captain of the HSM Bronington at the time.

She was a member of the Writers Guild of Great Britain and the WGA West. She also worked as an executive secretary at Warner Bros. for studio chief Bob Daly.

Born in London on June 16, 1940, de Toth attended a convent school for 10 years before she pursued secretarial training and held several secretarial roles. She then worked at the Berlitz Schools of Language, where she organized special courses and recruited English teachers for European schools. She spoke seven languages.

Her husband died in 2002. She is survived by her brother, Ian Waring Green, sister Sheelagh Anderson, stepson Nick de Toth and stepdaughter Michelle de Toth.