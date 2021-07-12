Anna Kendrick to Star in ‘Alice, Darling’ Thriller for Lionsgate

Anna Kendrick has nabbed the lead role for Alice, Darling, a psychological thriller from director Mary Nighy and Lionsgate.

Kendrick plays Alice, who is behaving strangely, keeping secrets about her mercurial boyfriend (Charlie Carrick) and her two best friends (Wunmi Mosaku and Kaniehtiio Horn). Lionsgate is partnering with Babe Nation Films, Elevation Pictures and Castelletto Films on Alice, Darling, which is now shooting in Canada.

The script is by Alanna Francis and the film is produced by Katie Bird Nolan, Lindsay Tapscott, Christina Piovesan and Noah Segal; and executive produced by Kendrick and Sam Tipper-Hale. Lionsgate will handle worldwide distribution of the film, except in Canada where it will be handled by Elevation.

Nighy said in a statement: “Alice, Darling is a subtle, nuanced story about coercion and control. As a director, I couldn’t wish for a better cast of talented actors and creatives to bring this important story to life. The chemistry between Anna Kendrick, Wunmi Mosaku, and Kaniehtiio Horn as the three friends is a joy to see.”

Kendrick recently starred in the HBO Max series Love Life and Netflix feature Stowaway. She is repped by CAA, Range Media Partners and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.