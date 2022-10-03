StudioCanal Chief Anna Marsh Named Deputy CEO of Canal+ Group

Anna Marsh has been named deputy CEO of French pay-TV giant Canal+ Group.

The appointment continues Marsh’s sharp rise up the ranks of Vivendi’s film and TV powerhouse, having joined its subsidiary StudioCanal in 2008 where she held the positions of head of international sales and managing director of StudioCanal UK, before being named CEO in 2019. In February of this year, she was appointed member of the Canal+ Group management board.

“I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Anna Marsh as deputy CEO of Canal+ Group,” said Maxime Saada, chairman of the Canal+ group executive board. “Thanks to her and her teams, StudioCanal now occupies a central position within the film and audiovisual industry. In 2022, in addition to further consolidating its presence in all its territories, StudioCanal has continued its growth, notably with the acquisition of a majority stake in Dutch FilmWorks in Benelux. Anna Marsh is a great professional, and a passionate person, whom the group is proud to count among its own. This appointment is a new illustration of the confidence Canal+ Group has in her and her now transversal role within the group.”

Canal+ recently signed distribution deals with Universal and Sony for new film releases to ramp up its programming of U.S. movies.