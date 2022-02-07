Anna Nicole Smith Biopic in Works With ‘GLOW’ Star Betty Gilpin Tapped to Play Model During Final Days

The tragic final days of model, actress and former Playboy Playmate Anna Nicole Smith, who died as a result of an accidental overdose in 2007 at the age of just 39, are to become the subject of a new biopic being shopped at the European Film Market.

Three-time Emmy nominee and GLOW star Betty Gilpin is in talks to play Smith in Hurricana, from Killing Eve director Francesca Gregorini, while Oscar winner Holly Hunter is also in discussions to join the film

Sierra/Affinity is handling international sales and will make the movie available to buyers for the first time at the virtual EFM.

Hurricana centers on Smith’s devoted therapist, Khristine (Hunter), who in an attempt to save her client’s life embarks on a 36-hour odyssey in which she unknowingly delivers the fatal blow. The film is described a story of the immense hurricane-like force that was Smith and the fateful string of events that led her to destroy everything in her path, including herself and those closest to her.

Rory Koslow of Well Told Entertainment (Lost Girls, I Almost Forgot About You), Cassian Elwes of Elevated (Mudbound, and exec producer of Dallas Buyers Club and The United States Vs. Billie Holiday) and Gregorini will board as producers. Executive producers are Jere Hausfater, Rachel Sarnoff and Matt Sarnoff.

Alongside GLOW, Gilpin’s credits include The Tomorrow War, The Hunt and A Dog’s Journey, while Hunter — who won the best actress Oscar for The Piano in 1993 — is known for her roles in The Big Sick, Batman Vs Superman, Thirteen, The Firm and Broadcast News.

Gregorini has previously directed Killing Eve, Tanner Hall, The Truth About Emanuel (Sundance U.S. dramatic competitor starring Jessica Biel and Alfred Molina), and the upcoming Searchlight/Hulu series The Dropout starring Amanda Seyfried.

Gilpin, Hunter and Gregorini are represented by ICM Partners.