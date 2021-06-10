Hugh Jackman Was Brutalized Making ‘X-Men’, Says Anna Paquin

Anna Paquin and Hugh Jackman became fast friends during their work on the first X-Men film, the actress even helping pick cigar out of his teeth when his fists were full — of claws.

Oscar-winner Paquin on Wednesday dropped by SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, where she talked about the two becoming best pals while making the 2000 film, which would help kick-start the comic book film craze.

“Hugh was the person I was always closest with because I had all my scenes with him,” Paquin, who played Rogue, told Cagle and co-host Julia Cunningham. “He is still a lovely, gracious human being.”

And because they were friends, Paquin says she felt bad for how physical his Wolverine role was in the film.

“He got put through the wringer on that first one and never ever complained,” she said. “It’s minus 40 [degrees] and he’s being dropped off some building onto his back over and over and over again. And still has all the time in the world to be a nice, normal person.”

The actress also delighted in recalling that she had to help Jackman with his character’s signature cigar when Wolverine’s claws were out. “I did have to pick cigar out of his teeth because he couldn’t do it with his claws [out] without causing personal damage.”

Watch the segment below.