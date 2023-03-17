Anne Hathaway, ‘It Follows’ Filmmaker David Robert Mitchell Team for Warners Bros.’ Feature

Warner Bros. Pictures, Bad Robot and Jackson Pictures have given the green light to David Robert Mitchell to direct an untitled movie to star Anne Hathaway later this year.

The It Follows helmer also wrote the script and will use Imax cameras, with production to get underway in fall 2023. Upcoming projects for Hathaway include Sundance feature Eileen, She Came to Me (which debuted at the Berlin Film Festival), The Idea of You and Mother’s Instinct.

After breaking out with horror hit It Follows, Mitchell also wrote and directed Under The Silver Lake, the mystery drama starring Andrew Garfield. He will produce the untitled Warners project alongside J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella for Bad Robot and Jackson Pictures’ Matt Jackson.

Jake Weiner and Chris Bender of Good Fear Content will executive produce. Bad Robot is also at work on Superman, written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, an animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss’s Oh, The Places You’ll Go!, to be directed by Jon M. Chu, the supernatural western The Pinkerton, with Jason Bateman attached to direct. It is also working in partnership with Mattel on a Hot Wheels live-action motion picture.

Additionally, the company has multiple projects in development at Paramount, including a fourth installment of the Star Trek film series and a new Cloverfield film. Good Fear Content is in post-production on The Parenting at New Line.

Mitchell is represented by CAA and Good Fear Content. Jackson is represented by CAA. Hathaway is represented by CAA and Entertainment 360.