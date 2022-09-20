Veteran Film Distributor Anne-Marie Ross Dies at 49

Anne-Marie Ross, a veteran film distributor with Lionsgate and Pantelion Films, has died. She was 49.

Ross died on Sept. 9 following a two year battle with stage four lung cancer caused by a rare gene mutation. Her career over two decades in international film distribution began at Lionsgate in 2001, where she was managed by Nick Meyer, currently president of film at Entertainment One.

“Anne-Marie embodied poise, class, smarts and kindness. She always had a glow of positivity. She was a star who could handle any curveball thrown at her during those early days at Lionsgate when I had the privilege of getting to know her and work with her for seven years. The sadness and injustice of her loss is felt by anyone who knows her, but no one can imagine the hurt that [her husband] Jonathan, the kids and her parents are feeling. My heart aches as I’m just writing these words,” Meyer said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

At Lionsgate, Ross was promoted to executive vp, international sales in 2012. In 2014, she became president of Pantelion Films, where Ross led the company’s international sales division for the first four years after its launch.

“Her kindness and generosity belied her fierce negotiating style. She had such a strong work ethic, always fully present and committed to everything she touched in her career and at home. Nothing was more important than Jon, the kids and her family. Our hearts break for everyone,” Helen Lee-Kim, president, international motion picture group at Lionsgate, added in her own statement.

From 2018 until her death, Ross co-founded and led TLC Wellness, a portfolio of health and wellness businesses, and advised the National Bank of Canada in the entertainment space.

Ross graduated from UC Santa Cruz with honors in 1995 and then received her Master of Arts in Chinese History with honors from UC Irvine in 2000. After her own twins were born premature with varied health issues in 2013, Ross went on to create Parents of Preemies Day-Los Angeles, a fundraising event she hosted annually at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital for five years.

She is survived by her husband Jonathan Ross, their three children, her father Tom Boysen Sr., her mother Pochan Boysen and her brother Tom Boysen Jr. A celebration of life for Ross is being planned and will be announced at a later date.

Donations towards the advancement of cancer research in Ross’ name may be made to the LUNGevity Foundation and EGFR Resisters group.