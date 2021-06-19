Annecy: ‘Flee’ Wins Top Cristal Award in Feature Competition

Animated documentary Flee won the top Cristal for a feature film at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, which concluded on Saturday.

An international co-production helmed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Flee follows a man, Amin (a pseudonym), who recounts for the first time his journey as a child refugee from Afghanistan. Riz Ahmed and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau were among the executive producers.

The Hollywood Reporter review called the movie “a powerful and poetic memoir of personal struggle and self-discovery that expands the definition of documentary.”

Monica Hellström and two-time Oscar nominee Signe Byrge Sørensen produced via Final Cut for Real. It was also produced by Sun Creature Studio, Vivement Lundi!, Mostfilm and Mer Film. Neon acquired North American distribution rights to Flee after its Sundance premiere.

Along with the Cristal, Flee claimed the Gan Foundation Award for distribution on Saturday. Additionally, among several special prizes awarded on Friday, Flee and its composer Uno Helmersson received the award for best original music in a feature film.

Twice in the last five years, the winner of Annecy’s Cristal for a feature went on to earn an Academy Award nomination for best animated feature. Those films were I Lost My Body, which accepted the Cristal in 2019, and My Life as a Zucchini, which won the top Annecy prize in 2016 en route to an Oscar nomination.

Additional Annecy honorees included The Crossing, which received the Jury Distinction for a feature film; My Sunny Maad, which collected the Jury Award for a feature film; Vanilla, which earned the Cristal for a TV production; and Replacements, which won the Cristal for best VR Work.

The list of winners follows:

CRISTAL FOR A FEATURE FILM: Flee Jonas POHER RASMUSSEN

Denmark, France, Norway, Sweden SUN CREATURE STUDIO, FINAL CUT FOR REAL, VIVEMENT LUNDI !, MER FILMS, MOST FILM

JURY AWARD: My Sunny Maad Michaela PAVLÁTOVÁ

Czech Republic, France, Slovakia SACREBLEU PRODUCTIONS, NEGATIV S.R.O., BFILM

JURY DISTINCTION: The Crossing Florence MIAILHE

Germany, France, Czech Republic LES FILMS DE L’ARLEQUIN, BALANCE FILM, MAURFILM S.R.O., XBO FILMS

GAN FOUNDATION AWARD FOR DISTRIBUTION: Flee Jonas POHER RASMUSSEN

Denmark, France, Norway, Sweden SUN CREATURE STUDIO, FINAL CUT FOR REAL, VIVEMENT LUNDI !, MER FILMS, MOST FILM

CONTRECHAMP AWARD: Bob Spit – We Do Not Like People Cesar CABRAL

Brazil COALA FILMES

CONTRECHAMP JURY DISTINCTION: Archipelago Félix DUFOUR-LAPERRIÈRE

Canada EMBUSCADE FILMS

CRISTAL FOR A SHORT FILM: Peel Samuel PATTHEY, Silvain MONNEY

Switzerland DOK MOBILE

JURY AWARD: Easter Eggs Nicolas KEPPENS

Belgium, France, Netherlands ANIMAL TANK, KA-CHING CARTOONS, MIYU PRODU

JURY DISTINCTION-SPECIAL DISTINCTION FOR DIRECTION: Affairs of the Art Joanna QUINN

United Kingdom, Canada BERYL PRODUCTIONS INTERNATIONAL LTD., ONF – OFFICE NATIONAL DU FILM DU CANADA

JEAN-LUC XIBERRAS” AWARD FOR A FIRST FILM: Hold Me Tight Mélanie ROBERT-TOURNEUR

Belgium, France VIVI FILM, LA CLAIRIÈRE PRODUCTION

“OFF-LIMITS” AWARD: Tunable Mimoid Vladimir TODOROVIC

Australia HOOPSNAKE STUDIO

CRISTAL FOR A TV PRODUCTION: Vanille Guillaume LORIN

France, Switzerland FOLIMAGE, NADASDY FILM SARL

JURY AWARD FOR A TV SERIES: Japan Sinks: 2020 “The Beginning of the End” Masaaki YUASA

Japan SCIENCE SARU INC.

JURY AWARD FOR A TV SPECIAL: Mum Is Pouring Rain Hugo DE FAUCOMPRET

France LAÏDAK FILMS, DANDELOOO

CRISTAL FOR A COMMISSIONED FILM: Kai “A Little Too Much” Martina SCARPELLI

USA

JURY AWARD FOR A COMMISSIONED FILM: Help! We Have a Blind Patient Robin JENSEN

Norway MIKROFILM AS

CRISTAL FOR A GRADUATION FILM: Hippocampe Zehao LI

China CHINA ACADEMY OF ART

JURY AWARD: Avant Marcell MOSTOHA

Hungary MOME – MOHOLY-NAGY UNIVERSITY OF ART AND DESIGN

JURY DISTINCTION-OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION: Butterfly Jam Shih-Yen HUANG

France, Taiwan ENSAD – ÉCOLE NATIONALE SUPÉRIEURE DES ARTS DÉCORATIFS

CRISTAL FOR THE BEST VR WORK: Replacements (Penggantian) Jonathan HAGARD

Germany, Indonesia, Japan KAMPUNG AYU