Annecy: ‘Little Nicholas – Happy as Can Be’ Tops Festival’s Feature Competition

LE PETIT NICOLAS - QU'EST-CE QU'ON ATTEND POUR ETRE HEUREUX Little Nicholas Happy as Can Be - Cannes Film Festival

Little Nicholas – Happy as Can Be, a France/Luxembourg co-production helmed by Amandine Fredon and Benjamin Massoubre, received the top Cristal for a feature film at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, which concluded on Saturday.

A year ago, Flee won top Cristal, en route to three Academy Award nominations, including one for animated feature. In 2019, I Lost My Body additionally claimed Annecy’s Cristal for a feature before earning an Academy Award nomination for best animated feature. (Little Nicholas helmer Massoubre edited I Lost My Body.)

Little Nicholas follows a mischievous boy named Nicholas and is based on a series of illustrated children’s books created by Rene Goscinny and Jean-Jacques Sempe.

The list of winners follows, and special prizes awarded on Friday can be found here.

CRISTAL FOR A FEATURE FILM: Little Nicholas – Happy as Can Be Amandine Fredon, Benjamin Massoubre Producers: On Classics, Aton Soumache, Cédric Pilot, Bidibul Productions, Lilian Eche, Christel Henon

JURY AWARD-FEATURE FILMS: Interdit aux chiens et aux Italiens Alain Ughetto

JURY DISTINCTION-FEATURE FILMS: Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman Pierre Foldes

JURY DISTINCTION-FEATURE FILMS: My Love Affair with Marriage Signe Baumane

GAN FOUNDATION AWARD FOR DISTRIBUTION: Interdit aux chiens et aux Italiens Alain Ughetto

CONTRECHAMP AWARD: Ikuta no Kita Koji Yamamura

CONTRECHAMP JURY DISTINCTION: Chun Tae-il: A Flame That Lives On Jun-pyo Hong

CRISTAL FOR A SHORT FILM: Amok Balázs Turai

JURY AWARD-SHORT FILM: Steakhouse Spela Cadez

JURY DISTINCTION-SPECIAL DISTINCTION FOR ANIMATION: Anxious BodyYoriko Mizushiri

JEAN-LUC XIBERRAS” AWARD FOR A FIRST FILM: The Record Jonathan Laskar

“OFF-LIMITS” AWARD: Intersect Dirk Koy

CRISTAL FOR A TV PRODUCTION: My Year of Dicks Sara Gunnarsdottir

JURY AWARD FOR A TV SERIES: Dos pajaritos Alejo Schettini, Alfredo Soderguit

JURY AWARD FOR A TV SPECIAL: The House Emma De Swaef, Marc James Roels, Niki Lindroth Von Bahr, Paloma Baeza

CRISTAL FOR A COMMISSIONED FILM: Save Ralph Spencer Susser

JURY AWARD FOR A COMMISSIONED FILM: Aline Wes Anderson

CRISTAL FOR A GRADUATION FILM: Persona Sujin Moon

JURY DISTINCTION – GRADUATION FILMS Mom, What’s up with the Dog? Lola Lefevre

JURY AWARD -GRADUATION FILMS A Dog Under a Bridge Rehoo Tang

CRISTAL FOR THE BEST VR WORK: Glimpse Benjamin Cleary, Michael O’Connor

JURY DISTINCTION-VR WORK Goliath: Playing With Reality Barry Gene Murphy, May Abdalla