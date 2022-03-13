‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’ Wins Big at Annie Awards

- Share this article on Facebook
Sony Pictures Animation/Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. the Machines was the big winner at ASIFA-Hollywood’s 49th Annie Awards for animation, collecting eight awards including best animated feature.
Producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s Mitchells — an animated comedy about a family facing a robot apocalypse — additionally won the awards for best direction, presented to Mike Rianda and Jeff Rowe; writing, also to Rianda and Rowe; production design, to Lindsey Olivares, Toby Wilson and Dave Bleich; character design, also to Olivares; editing, to Greg Levitan, Collin Wightman, T.J. Young, Tony Ferdinand and Bret Allen; FX, to Christopher Logan, Man-Louk Chin, Devdatta Nerurkar, Pav Grochola and Filippo Maccari; and voice acting, to Abbi Jacobson (Katie Mitchell).
Disney’s Encanto won three trophies for score, awarded to Germaine Franco and Lin-Manuel Miranda; character animation, to Dave Hardin; and storyboarding, to Jason Hand. Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s animated documentary Flee from Neon won the award for best indie animated feature.
In four of the last five years, the winner of the Annies’ best animated feature category went on to win the Oscar for best animated feature. The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Encanto and Flee, along with Pixar’s Luca and Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon, are nominated for that Oscar.
Also during Saturday’s virtual Annie presentation, Marvel and Weta picked up an award for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, for character animation in a live action production.
In the TV competition, Arcane, a Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix, won a whopping nine awards including best TV/media for a general audience, direction, writing and production design. Jorge Gutierrez’ Maya and The Three for Netflix won a pair of trophies, including best TV/media for children and music. Additional winners included Oscar nominated short Bestia, which won an Annie for best short subject.
Winsor McCay Awards for career achievement were presented to veteran Disney animator Ruben Aquino, computer animation pioneer Lillian Schwartz and Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki.
The June Foray Award for charitable impact went to animators Renzo and Sayoko Kinoshita, founders of the Hiroshima International Animation Festival. The Ub Iwerks Award for technical advancement was presented to Python Foundation; the Special Achievement Award went to Glen Vilppu, an artist and author known for teaching and training animation professionals; and the Certificate of Merit for service to the industry was presented to Evan Vernon.
The complete list of winners follows.
Best Feature
The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix (WINNER)
Encanto, Walt Disney Animation Studios
Luca, Pixar Animation Studios
Raya and the Last Dragon, Walt Disney Animation Studios
Sing 2, Illumination
Best Indie Feature
Flee, Final Cut For Real, Sun Creature, Vivement Lundi !, MostFilm, Mer Film, VICE, Left HandFilms, Participant (WINNER)
Belle, Studio Chizu / Distributed by GKIDS
Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko, STUDIO 4oC / Distributed by GKIDS
Pompo the Cinephile, CLAP Animation Studio / Distributed by GKIDS
The Summit of the Gods, Julianne Films, Folivari and Mélusine Productions Present In co-production with France 3 Cinéma and Auvergne-Rhône- Alpes Cinéma in association with Wild Bunch in association with Palatine Etoile 17, Cinémage 14, Indéfilms 8 for Netflix
Best Special Production
Namoo, Baobab Studios (WINNER)
For Auld Lang Syne, WildBrain Studios in association with Apple
La Vie de Château, Films Grand Huit in association with Miyu Productions
Mum Is Pouring Rain, Laïdak Films & Dandelooo
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, STUDIO MIR for Netflix
Best Short Subject
Bestia, Trebol 3 Producciones, MALEZA Estudio (WINNER)
Easter Eggs, Animal Tank / Brecht Van Elslande
MAALBEEK, Films Grand Huit Films à Vif
Night Bus, Joe Hsieh Independent Production
Steakhouse, Finta Film, Fabian & Fred, RTV Slovenija, Miyu Productions
Best Sponsored
A Future Begins, Nexus Studios (WINNER)
Fleet Foxes – Featherweight, Sing-Sing
The Good Guest Guide to Japan, Airbnb / Chromosphere
Tiptoe & The Flying Machine, Nexus Studios
Wandavision – “Don’t Touch that Dial” Title Sequence, Titmouse Inc.
Best TV/Media – Preschool
Ada Twist, Scientist Episode: Twelve Angry Birds, Laughing Wild, Higher Ground Productions, Wonder Worldwide, Netflix (WINNER)
MUPPET BABIES Episode: GONZO-RELLA, ODDBOT INC
ODO Episode: Doddle Song
Sixteen South and Letko
Stillwater
Episode: Crossing Over / Kind of Blue
Scholastic Entertainment / Gaumont / Polygon Pictures in association with Apple
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Episode: I am Ella Fitzgerald, 9 Story Media Group / Brown Bag Films
Best TV/Media – Children
Maya and the Three Episode: The Sun and the Moon, A Netflix Series (WINNER)
Amphibia Episode: True Colors, Walt Disney Television Animation
Carmen Sandiego Episode: The Himalayan Rescue Caper, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
Dug Days Episode: Science, Pixar Animation Studios
We the People Episode: Active Citizenship, Laughing Wild, Higher Ground Productions, Netflix
Best TV/Media – General Audience
Arcane Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down, A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix (WINNER)
Bob’s Burgers Episode: Fingers-loose, 20th TV/ Bento Box Animation
Love, Death + Robots Episode: Ice, Blur Studio for Netflix
Star Wars: Visions Episode: The Duel, Kamikaze Douga
Tuca & Bertie Episode: The Dance, The Tornante Company
Best Student Film
Night of the Living Dread (WINNER)
Student director: Ida Melum
Student producer: Danielle Goff
School: National Film and Television School, UK
A Film About A Pudding
Student director: Roel Van Beek
Student producer: Jack Pollington
School: National Film and Television School, UK
HOPE
Student director: Ryoma Leneuf & Gabriel Martinez
Student producer: Nicolas Daguin, Guillaume Uchoa, Arthur Bollia, Benjamin Autour
School: New3dge
I Am A Pebble
Student director: Yasmine Bresson and Maxime Le Chapelain
Student producer: Coline Moire
School: ESMA
Slouch
Student director: Michael Bohnenstingl
Student producer:
Michael Bohnenstingl
School: Filmakademie Baden- Württemberg GmbH
Best FX – TV/Media
Arcane (WINNER)
Episode: Oil and Water
Guillaume Degroote, Frederic Macé, Jérôme Dupré, Aurélien Ressencourt, Martin Touzé
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
FX Production Company: Fortiche Productions
Castlevania
Episode: The Endings
Tam Lu, Adam Deats, Sam Deats
Frederator Studios for Netflix
FX Production Company:
Powerhouse Animation Studios
Maya and the Three Episode: The Sun and the Moon
A Netflix Series
Alexander Feigin, Graham Wiebe, Pradeep Mynam, Michael Sun, Sergen Eren
FX Production Company:
Tangent Animation Studios
Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
Episode: Broadcast Special
Jim Lewis
Aardman for Netflix
FX Production Company:
Aardman
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Episode: Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Greg Lev, Brandon Tyra, Prakash Dcunha, Vincent Chou, Chen Ling
DreamWorks Animation
FX Production Company:
DreamWorks Animation, CGCG Inc. and Original Force Ltd.
Best FX – Feature
Belle
Studio Chizu / Distributed by GKIDS
Ryo Horibe, Yohei Shimozawa,
FX Production Company: Studio Chizu / Digital Frontier
Encanto, Walt Disney Animation Studios
Alex Moaveni, Dimitri Berberov, Bruce Wright, Scott Townsend, Dale Mayeda
Raya and the Last Dragon, Walt Disney Animation Studios
Peter De Mund, Cong Wang, Robert Bennett, Joel Einhorn, Debbie Carlson
The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix (WINNER)
FX Production Company: Sony Pictures Imageworks
Christopher Logan, Man-Louk Chin,
Devdatta Nerurkar, Pav Grochola, Filippo Maccari
Vivo, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
FX Production Company: Sony Pictures Imageworks
Martin Furness, Stephanie Molk, Lucy Maxian, Nachiket Pujari, Theodor Vandernoot,
Best Character Animation – TV/Media
Arcane (WINNER)
Episode: The Monster You Created, A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Lea Chervet
Love, Death + Robots Episode: All Through the House, Blur Studio for Netflix
Dan Gill
Namoo
Episode: Namoo Animated Short
Baobab Studios, Jon Paul Brower
Ultra City Smiths Episode: The Little Baby Hand Pinky Grip, Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, Elephant Pictures, AMC Studios
Ghazal Tahernia
We the People
Episode: Active Citizenship
A Netflix Original Series / Higher Ground Productions, Stephen Loveluck
Best Character Animation – Feature
Encanto, Walt Disney Animation Studios (WINNER)
Dave Hardin
Luca, Pixar Animation Studios
Tarun Lak
Raya and the Last Dragon, Walt Disney Animation Studios
Jennifer Hager
The Boss Baby: Family Business, Dreamworks Animation
Ravi Kamble Govind
Wish Dragon, Netflix Presents A Columbia Pictures, Beijing Sparkle Roll Media Corporation, Tencent Pictures, Base Media Presentation / A Sony Pictures Animation Production, Ketan Adikhari
Best Character Animation – Live Action
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (WINNER)
Production Company: Marvel Entertainment
FX Production Company:
Weta Digital
Karl Rapley, Sebastian Trujillo, Richard John Moore, Merlin Bela, Wassilij Maertz, Pascal Raimbault
Flora & Ulysses
Production Company: Disney FX Production Company: Framestore
Thomas Becker, Thiago Martins, Daniel Cavalcante, Philipp Winterstein, Victor Dinis
The Suicide Squad
Production Company: Warner Bros., Pictures
FX Production Company: Framestore
Meena Ibrahim, Alvise Avati, Nicholas Cabana, Adam Goldstein, Lea Vera Toro
The Tomorrow War
Production Company: Paramount Pictures
FX Production Company: Weta Digital
Carmelo Leggiero, Florent Limouzin, Cajun Hylton, Dave Clayton, Michel Alencar Magalhaes,
Y: The Last Man
Production Company:
FX Productions
FX Production Company:
Industrial Light & Magic
Best Character Animation – Video Game
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Insomniac Games (WINNER)
Disney Wonderful Worlds, Ludia
It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios
Hazelight Animation Team
Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Ember Lab
Ember Lab Animation Team
Madrid Noir, Atlas V No Ghost
Aziz Kocanaogullari
Best Character Design – TV/Media
Arcane (WINNER)
Episode: Some Mysteries Better Left Unsolved
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Evan Monteiro
Batman: The Long Halloween Part One Episode: Broadcast Special, Warner Bros. Animation
Otto Schmidt
Kid Cosmic
Episode: The Rings of Power, A Netflix Original Series
Craig McCracken
Maya and the Three Episode: The Sun and the Moon, A Netflix Series
Jorge R. Gutierrez
Yuki 7
Episode: They Called Her Number Seven
Chromosphere
Keiko Murayama
Best Character Design – Feature
The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix (WINNER)
Lindsey Olivares
Luca, Pixar Animation Studios
Deanna Marsigliese
Raya and the Last Dragon, Walt Disney Animation Studios
Ami Thompson
Ron’s Gone Wrong, Locksmith Animation Ltd/ 20th Century Studios
Julien Bizet
Vivo, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Joe Moshier
Best Direction – TV/ Media
Arcane (WINNER)
Episode: The Monster You Created, A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Pascal Charue, Arnaud Delord, Barthelemy Maunoury
Amphibia
Episode: True Colors, Walt Disney Television Animation
Jenn Strickland, Kyler Spears
Crossing Swords Episode: Tent Pitching
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios in association with Sony Pictures Television,
John Harvatine, Brad Schaffer, Ethan Marak
Hilda and the Mountain King Episode: Broadcast Special,
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks
Andy Coyle
Maya and the Three Episode: The Sun and the Moon, A Netflix Series
Jorge R. Gutierrez
Best Direction – Feature
The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix (WINNER)
Mike Rianda,
Jeff Rowe
Belle, Studio Chizu / Distributed by GKIDS
Mamoru Hosoda
Encanto, Walt Disney Animation Studios
Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Charise Castro Smith
Flee, Final Cut For Real, Sun Creature, Vivement Lundi !, MostFilm, Mer Film, VICE, Left HandFilms, Participant
Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Kenneth Ladekjær
Luca, Pixar Animation Studios
Enrico Casarosa
Best Music – TV/ Media
Maya and the Three (WINNER)
Episode: The Sun and the Moon, A Netflix Series
Tim Davies, Gustavo Santaolalla
Blush
Episode: Broadcast Short Film
Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation
Joy Ngiaw
Hilda and the Mountain King Episode: Broadcast Special, Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks
Ryan Carlson
Mila
Episode: Broadcast Short Film,
PepperMax Films, Pixel Cartoon, IbiscusMedia, Cinesite, Aniventure
Flavio Gargano
Mira, Royal Detective Episode: The Eid Mystery, Wild Canary Animation
Amritha Vaz, Matthew Tishler, Jeannie Lurie
Best Music – Feature
Encanto, Walt Disney Animation Studios (WINNER)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Germaine Franco
Luca
Pixar Animation Studios
Dan Romer
Poupelle of Chimney Town, Yoshimoto Kogyo Co., Ltd.
Youki Kojima, Yuta Bandoh
Raya and the Last Dragon, Walt Disney Animation Studios
James Newton Howard, Jhené Aiko
Vivo, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix,
Alex Lacamoire, Lin-Manuel Miranda
Best Production Design – TV/Media
Arcane (WINNER)
Episode: Happy Progress Day!
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Julien Gorgel, Aymeric Kevin, Arnaud Baudry
Arlo the Alligator Boy Episode: Broadcast Special, Netflix Presents A Ryan Crego Film
Israel Sanchez, Tania Franco, Margaret Wuller, Michelle Haejung Park, Kayla Jones,
Love, Death + Robots Episode: Ice, Blur Studio for Netflix
Robert Valley
Maya and the Three Episode: The Sun and the Moon, A Netflix Series
Jorge R. Gutierrez, Paul Sullivan, Gerald de Jesus, Richard Chen
Yuki 7
Episode: They Called Her Number Seven
Chromosphere Team
Best Production Design – Feature
The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix (WINNER)
Lindsey Olivares, Toby Wilson, Dave Bleich
Belle, Studio Chizu / Distributed by GKIDS
Tomm Moore, Pareja Ross Stewart, Alice Dieudonné, Almu Redondo, Maria Pareja
Raya and the Last Dragon, Walt Disney Animation Studios
Paul Felix, Mingjue Helen Chen, Cory Loftis
Ron’s Gone Wrong, Locksmith Animation/ 20th Century Studios
Aurélien Predal Till Nowak, Nathan Crowley
Vivo, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix,
Carlos Zaragoza, Wendell Dalit, Andy Harkness
Best Storyboarding – TV/Media
Arcane (WINNER)
Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Simon Andriveau
Invincible
Episode: Where I Really Come From
Amazon Studios
Jay Baker
Kid Cosmic
Episode: The Big Win
A Netflix Original Series
Justin Nichols
Love, Death + Robots Episode: Pop Squad, Blur Studio for Netflix
Jennifer Yuh Nelson
The Ghost and Molly McGee Episode: All Systems No
Walt Disney Television Animation
Johnny Castuciano
Best Storyboarding – Feature
Encanto, Walt Disney Animation Studios (WINNER)
Jason Hand
Raya and the Last Dragon, Walt Disney Animation Studios
Luis Logam
Spirit Untamed, DreamWorks Animation
Gary Graham
The Addams Family 2, Jackal Group / Glickmania
Steven Garcia
Vivo, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Carlos Romero
Best Voice Acting – TV/Media
Arcane (WINNER)
Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Ella Purnell
Arlo the Alligator Boy Episode: Broadcast Special, Netflix Presents A Ryan Crego Film
Michael J. Woodard
Centaurworld
Episode: Johnny Teatimes Be Best Competition: A Quest for the Sash, A Netflix Original Series / Sketchshark Productions
Parvesh Cheena
DC Super Hero Girls Episode: #EnterNightSting, Warner Bros. Animation
Kimberly Brooks
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Episode: Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, DreamWorks Animation
Charlie Saxton
Best Voice Acting – Feature
The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix (WINNER)
Abbi Jacobson
Encanto, Walt Disney Animation Studios
John Leguizamo
Encanto, Walt Disney Animation Studios
Stephanie Beatriz
Luca, Pixar Animation Studios
Jack Dylan Grazer
Raya and the Last Dragon, Walt Disney Animation Studios
Kelly Marie Tran
Best Writing – TV/ Media
Arcane (WINNER)
Episode: The Monster You Created, A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Christian Linke, Alex Yee
Maya and the Three Episode: Chapter 4: The Skull, Netflix
Silvia Olivas, Jorge R. Guitterez
Muppet Babies Episode: Gonzo-Rella, OddBot Inc.
Ghia Godfree
The Mighty Ones Episode: Berry’s Pet Threat, DreamWorks Animation
Jillian Goldfluss, Erica Jones, Nicolette Wood
Tuca & Bertie Episode: Planteau
The Tornante Company
Lisa Hanawalt
Best Writing – Feature
The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix (WINNER)
Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe
Belle, Studio Chizu
Mamoru Hosoda
Flee, Final Cut For Real, Sun Creature, Vivement Lundi !, MostFilm, Mer Film, VICE, Left HandFilms, Participant
Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Amin Nawabi
Luca, Pixar Animation Studios
Jesse Andrews, Mike Jones
Raya and the Last Dragon, Walt Disney Animation Studios
Qui Nguyen, Adele Lim
Best Editorial – TV/ Media
What If…? (WINNER)
Episode: What If…Ultron Won?
Marvel Studios
Joel Fisher, Graham Fisher, Sharia Davis, Basuki Juwono, Adam Spieckerman
Amphibia
Episode: True Colors
Walt Disney Television Animation
Jennifer Calbi , David Vasquez, Julie Anne Lau, Yoonah Yim, Andrew Sorcini
Arlo the Alligator Boy Episode: Broadcast Special, Netflix Presents A Ryan Crego Film
Steve Downs
Love, Death + Robots Episode: Pop Squad, Blur Studio for Netflix
Julian Clarke, Matt Mariska, Valerian Zamel, Brian Swanson, Ky Kenyon
Tom and Jerry in New York Episode: Billboard Jumble, Warner Bros. Animation
Michael D’Ambrosio, Jeff Small
Best Editorial – Feature
The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix (WINNER)
Greg Levitan, Collin Wightman, T.J. Young, Tony Ferdinand, Bret Allen
Encanto, Walt Disney Animation Studios
Jeremy Milton, John Wheeler, Pace Paulsen, Brian Estrada
Flee, Final Cut For Real, Sun Creature, Vivement Lundi !, MostFilm, Mer Film, VICE, Left HandFilms, Participant
Janus Billeskov Jansen
Luca, Pixar Animation Studios
Catherine Apple, Jason Hudak, Jennifer Jew, Tim Fox, David Suther
Raya and the Last Dragon, Walt Disney Animation Studios
Fabienne Rawley, Shannon Stein, Todd Fulkerson, Rick Hammel, Brian Millman
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day