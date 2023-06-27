Annie Mumolo Gives Update on Evil Stepsister Movie She Wrote With Kristen Wiig: “Would Love to See That Movie Make It”

In April 2021, it was announced that Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, who co-wrote Bridesmaids and co-starred in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, would be writing a Disney live-action musical comedy centering on evil stepsisters Anastasia and Drizella from Cinderella.

Two years later, Mumolo finally gave an update on the project at Monday night’s premiere of Joy Ride, in which she is also featured.

“Well, you know, sometimes you get fired,” Mumolo told The Hollywood Reporter, then clarifying that the two are “currently on hold” while another writer has been brought on to take a stab at the story. “Scripts go through a lot of writers so we would have been really lucky and rare to be the only writers on that one. So there’s now another writer,” she continued. “We definitely worked on it, we got pretty far into the process and then we have a few drafts and now there’s somebody else working on it.”

Explaining the fairytale reimagining, Mumolo said, “it’s almost like a Les Mis meets Disney kind of a vibe the way we did it” and admitted, “I actually would love to see that movie make it. It’s very hard to get something through, it’s really hard to get movies through right now especially. It would be amazing.”

The film was set to be produced by Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell of Gloria Sanchez, following live-action standalone films for fellow Disney villains with Cruella and Maleficent. Disney didn’t return a request for comment.

“They’re very protective of the property and I respect that. We trust whatever decisions, we’re like OK, well, let’s see,” Mumolo added of the studio’s treatment of a valuable story like Cinderella. “They have incredible music people that they’re always working with. Disney is Disney so you just kind of do whatever they say.”