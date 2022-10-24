‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Shows Off New Villain Kang

Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in Marvel Studios' ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA.

Scott Lang and crew are transported to the Quantum Realm in the first trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, where they come face to face with Marvel’s next chief villain.

The trailer brings back Loki actor Jonathan Majors, who appeared as a character called He Who Remains in the Disney+ series. In the new Ant-Man, he plays Kang, an alternate version of that villain who will go on to become the big bad of Marvel’s Multiverse Saga, including the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Quantumania centers on Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), who once again teams up with Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer). Marvel newcomer Kathryn Newton plays Scott’s daughter, Cassie, who is aged up following the five year time jump that took place in Avengers: Endgame.

Ant-Man trilogy director Peyton Reed returns to helm, with Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard producing. Jeff Loveness penned the script and is also writing The Kang Dynasty.

The film, which kicks off Marvel’s Phase 5, opens Feb. 17, 2023.