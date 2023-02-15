Box Office Preview: ‘Ant-Man 3′ to Rule Presidents Day Weekend With $100M-Plus

Marvel Studios is feeling presidential.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is hoping to open to at least $110 million domestically over the four-day Presidents Day weekend, including $95 million for the three days. More bullish estimate services show the movie coming in at $100 million to $105 million for the three days, and $115 million to $120 million for the four.

However sharp its sting, the Marvel and Disney release will easily score the top box office opening of 2023 to date (granted, the year is only six weeks in) and top the holiday weekend chart.

Quantumania is the third title in the more low-key superhero franchise, and the 31st entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In 2015, the first Ant-Man launched to $57.2 million domestically — the lowest start of any MCU offering — on its way to earning $519.3 million globally. Three years later, the second film, Ant-Man and the Wasp, started off with $75.8 million in North America before topping out at $622.7 million worldwide.

A three-day domestic opening of $95 million for the newest Ant-Man would represent a 25 percent gain over the second film’s bow.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania reunites director Peyton Reed with actors Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily. The cast also includes Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, Bill Murray, Katy O’Brian, William Jackson Harper, James Cutler and David Dastmalchian.

Overseas, Ant-Man 3 could start off with anywhere from $130 million to $190 million. It’s the first Marvel and Disney pic to get a day-and-date release in China since Avengers: Endgame in 2019 (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was finally released in the Middle Kingdom earlier this month, but by that time was widely available digitally).

The original Ant-Man earned a total of $105 million in China, followed by $122.2 million for the sequel.

Ant-Man 3 is making a huge 3D push following the success of Avatar: The Way of Water and, more recently, a 3D remastered edition of Titanic. The upcharge for the format in North America could result in a bump in the mid- to high- teens for Quantumania.

By Friday, the pic will be playing in roughly 4,300 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, including 2,500 3D screens.