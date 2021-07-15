Anthony Bourdain Documentary ‘Roadrunner’ Features A.I. Model of Late Chef’s Voice

Morgan Neville, the filmmaker behind the recently released Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, says he recreated the late chef’s voice using A.I. for several quotes featured in the documentary.

In an interview with The New Yorker, the Oscar winner spoke about his work on the film, which documents the author and travel documentarian’s life starting from his early days as a public figure. To do this, Neville spoke to those who were close to him, including family, friends and the producers and crew of his television series.

But the documentary also uses Bordain’s own words to help tell his story, through audio recordings of his voice from various sources. Bourdain’s narrations are clips pulled from TV, radio, podcasts and audiobooks, but one also features Bordain reading his very own email. That’s one, Neville said, he couldn’t get from the source.

There are three quotes in total within the film, according to the filmmaker, that he said “I wanted his voice for that there were no recordings of.” So the Roadrunner director recreated it, resulting in an A.I. model of his voice.

To do this, Neville handed over “about a dozen hours of recordings,” according to The New Yorker, to a software company, eventually creating “an A.I. model of his voice.”

“If you watch the film, other than that line you mentioned, you probably don’t know what the other lines are that were spoken by the A.I., and you’re not going to know,” Neville said. “We can have a documentary-ethics panel about it later.”

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Neville’s reps for further comment.

Neville also spoke about his decision to include Italian actress and director Asia Argento, who had a relationship with Bourdain, in the film but not interview her for it. The reason, Neville said, was because the year before Bourdain died by suicide is “narrative quicksand” and he wasn’t interested in making a film about that.

“People think they want to know more, but you tell them one thing more, and they want to know ten more. And none of those things actually bring you closer to understanding Tony,” he said. “I realized that it would be a bunch of she said, they said: ‘This happened,’ ‘No, that happened.’ That’s not the film I wanted to make. Somebody else can make a film about his last relationship, the last year of his life.”