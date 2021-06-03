×
Anthony Bourdain Documentary Releases Emotional First Trailer

A first look at 'Roadrunner,' filmmaker Morgan Neville's documentary about the late chef-journalist.

Anthony Bourdain
CNN

A documentary exploring the life and career of culinary gonzo-journalist Anthony Bourdain has its first trailer below.

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain is billed as “an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon” and is from Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (Won’t You Be My Neighbor).

The New York chef rose to prominence after the publication of his tell-all book Kitchen Confidential (2000), which led to hosting a series of world travel television shows – most notably Travel Channel’s No Reservations (2005) and CNN’s Parts Unknown (2013). In 2018, Bourdain was found dead of an apparent suicide by hanging in his hotel room.

Roadrunner debuts in theaters July 16.

