Anthony Hopkins Joins Cast of ‘The Father’ Follow-up ‘The Son’

Anthony Hopkins has joined the cast of Florian Zeller’s The Son, the director’s follow-up to The Father, which won Hopkins the best actor Oscar for his lead performance.

Hopkins joins Hugh Jackman, Laura Dean and Vanessa Kirby in the all-star The Son cast. Australian newcomer Zen McGrath will also co-star.

The Son has just wrapped production in London. Iain Canning and Emile Sherman of See-Saw Films are producing alongside Zeller and The Father producer Christophe Spadone.

“After our journey on The Father, I couldn’t make another film without Anthony,” Zeller said in a statement. “He was the first one to read The Son‘s script, as one of its characters was written especially for him. Having him by our side to tell this new story has been an honor, a profound joy and very emotional.”

Commenting on McGrath’s casting in the film’s titular role, Zeller said he wanted a “new unexpected face” for the part. “After a global casting search, I found Zen and was immediately dazzled by his intensity and his emotional power.”

Zeller and The Father co-writer Christopher Hampton adapted The Son from Zeller’s acclaimed stage play. The film follows Peter (Jackman) and his new partner, Beth (Kirby), whose life with their new baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife, Kate (Dern), turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas (McGrath). Details of Hopkins’ role were not revealed. The Son was filmed on location in New York, France and London.

Zeller’s The Father, his directorial debut, won Oscars for Hopkins for best actor and for Zeller and Hampton for best-adapted screenplay. The film picked up four additional Academy Award nominations including for best picture. The Son does not follow the same characters as the first film.

Sony Pictures Classics have picked up rights for The Son for the U.S., China and multiple international territories.

Embankment and Cross City, which are handling international sales, have pre-sold the rest of the world, with key deals including with STX for the U.K., Benelux, Italy, Scandinavia and Iceland, with Elevation for Canada, Leonine for Germany, Green Narae for South Korea and Kino for Japan.

Florian Zeller is represented by Agence Adequat and CAA, Zen McGrath is represented by Emma Raciti Management and Artists Rights Group and Anthony Hopkins is represented by Jeremy Barber at United Talent Agency and his legal representative is Mitch Smelkinson.