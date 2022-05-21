Cannes: Anthony Hopkins to Play Sigmund Freud in ‘Freud’s Last Session’

Two-time Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins is set to star as Sigmund Freud in a new project launching in the Cannes market.

Freud’s Last Session is being directed Matthew Brown (The Man Who Knew Infinity), working from a script by Mark St. Germain (The God Committee) and adapted from his play of the same title. The project is being shopped in Cannes by WestEnd Films and CAA Media Finance.

Set on the eve of WWII and towards the end of his life, Freud’s Last Session sees Freud (Hopkins) invite iconic author C.S. Lewis for a debate over the existence of God. Exploring Freud’s unique relationship with his lesbian daughter Anna and Lewis’ unconventional romance with his best friend’s mother, the film interweaves past, present and fantasy, bursting from the confines of Freud’s study on a dynamic journey.

“Beyond my own intellectual curiosity and inclination towards this piece, there is a deep recognition of how incredibly timely and important this film is,” said Brown. “We live in an age that is so ideologically polarized, where everyone is stuck in their own tribes, with no real dialogue. I want to make a film for all audiences that is emotional, thought-provoking and creative. A film that asks the big questions, while investigating what is at the heart of the human condition: love, faith and mortality.”

The film will begin shooting in the fourth quarter of 2022 in London.

Hopkins is repped by CAA and attorney Mitch Smelkinson.